Apple courageously removes charging cable from AirPods 4 box

Apple giveth and Apple taketh away. It mostly taketh away at this point, though.
3 hours ago

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charging case with its Lightning input and speaker.
Lil Katz / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 and 3 in favor of two AirPods 4 variants.
  • Unlike their predecessors, both AirPods 4 models don’t include a charging cable in the box.
  • The new AirPods models have USB-C ports, so most users likely won’t need to buy an extra cable separately.

Earlier this week, Apple introduced two AirPods 4 models, along with the iPhone 16 line and Apple Watch Series 10. It also discontinued the AirPods 2 and 3, which sold for $129 and $179, respectively. For the same price tags, users can now buy AirPods 4 with or without ANC — based on the tier they opt for. Notably, though, neither AirPods 4 model includes a charging cable in the box.

Apple’s technical specifications webpage highlights that the latest AirPods boxes no longer offer a USB-C charging cable. Those who don’t already own a compatible charger will need to buy one separately. For reference, the AirPods 2 and 3 did offer a charging cable, and the AirPods Pro 2 and Max continue to do so.

When comparing the $129 AirPods 4 to the similarly priced AirPods 2, users get support for personalized spatial audio, an IP54 rating, a longer battery life, a superior chip, and a radically improved design. Meanwhile, the $179 AirPods 4 include the same feature set, in addition to wireless charging support, Find My speaker, active noise cancelation, and more.

While it truly is a shame that Apple no longer bundles a charging cable with the new AirPods, it’s likely that most customers already own a compatible charger. After all, the latest AirPods case offers the universal USB-C port, just like all relevant smartphones sold nowadays. Additionally, the company didn’t hike the price of its earbuds despite supercharging them with a slew of noteworthy upgrades. Could the iPhone 17 follow suit? We’ll find out in exactly one year.

