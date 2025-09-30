After the Galaxy Ring fiasco, do you feel safe wearing a smart ring?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is in the news right now, and not for a good reason. Yesterday, tech YouTuber Daniel (aka ZONEofTECH) posted photos on X showing his Galaxy Ring with a swollen battery. He noted that the battery swelled to the point where the Galaxy Ring was (painfully) stuck on his finger, and as a result, he was denied boarding on an upcoming flight.

Attempts to remove the ring with soap and water apparently only made things worse, and Daniel eventually required an emergency hospital visit before the Galaxy Ring could be removed.

It goes without saying that this is really bad. Samsung has since commented on the situation to say that this is an “extremely rare case,” but even so, a story like this raises safety concerns — not only for the Galaxy Ring, but smart rings as a whole.

Daniel (rightfully) said in a later X post that he “won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again,” and looking at other reactions to this whole fiasco, that seems to be the general consensus among many people who’ve seen this story.

As one person on the r/SamsungGalaxy subreddit writes, “You couldn’t pay me to wear one of these. What if it needs to be cut off your finger? Looks hazardous af.” Someone else comments, “Hadn’t even thought about this as a possibility, not getting one of these anytime soon,” while another person says, “One day I thought about buying it, now thanks to this I won’t buy it.”

However, not everyone agrees with the outrage. @DalgleishGX shared their thoughts about the Galaxy Ring battery swelling on X, noting that this is the first time we’ve heard of such an incident since the Galaxy Ring was released in July 2024.

It’s a fair point to raise, but even if Daniel’s situation is an isolated incident, it still shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Combined with Samsung’s history of swelling batteries in older phones, there’s no getting around the fact that this isn’t a good look, even if it’s something the vast majority of Galaxy Ring owners won’t encounter.

Personally, I find myself pretty split on the matter. The most likely scenario is that this is just a freak incident, and one that most people won’t find themselves in. And if there is something wrong with Samsung’s battery design for the Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s investigation into Daniel’s case will only make the ring safer.

However, even if the safety risk is minuscule, this whole thing does give me pause regarding long-term use with smart rings in the future. I don’t currently wear a smart ring, and I certainly won’t be rushing to change that anytime soon.

Do you think smart rings are safe to wear? 4 votes I used to, but not after this Galaxy Ring incident. 50 % No, I've never thought they were safe. 0 % Yes, and I still do even after the Galaxy Ring battery swelling. 25 % Other (let us know in the comments). 25 %

But what about you? Do you think smart rings are safe? Has this Galaxy Ring battery drama changed your opinion on them? What would it take to have your opinion changed one way or the other?

Whatever you’re thinking, let us know in the poll above and in the comments below.

