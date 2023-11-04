5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Blizzard Entertainment

Welcome to the 508th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Once again we bring you the latest news and apps from the previous week. Let’s start with some of the biggest headlines from last week: YouTube was in the news a lot last week. First, it started cracking down on ad-blocking, and then Google began raising prices on YouTube Premium in multiple countries. Now it seems the whole move is backfiring, as users are uninstalling the software in record numbers. Many of those who are sticking around have found better ad blockers or web browser solutions that won’t trigger YouTube’s blocking measures.

X, formerly known as Twitter, recently announced plans for a new feature that allows group admins to pin hashtags within a Community. While it’s not a major feature, it could be helpful for keeping communities more organized.

In mid-October WhatsApp finally let users add two accounts to the same device. Now WhatsApp is adding a few other improvements such as a new “alternate profile” feature that lets you restrict your profile photo to contacts, while still displaying an alternate profile photo and name to non-contacts.

Google’s Messages for Web is useful, but it requires you to authenticate the connection between your phone and computer by scanning a QR code. This isn’t the most elegant solution. The exception is for Google Fi Wireless subscribers, who can log into the web portal using their Fi Account. Thankfully, things are about to change. A recent APK teardown unveils Google is working on a new account-based system for Messages authentication. This means soon all users will be able to connect their account to the web by logging into the same Google account they use on their phones.

The EU recently passed new regulations that require many big companies to offer ad-free experiences. Meta is the latest to offer such an option for its Instagram and Facebook apps. The recurring fee is €9.99 (~$10.61) as long as you sign up through the web, as it costs a bit more at €12.99 (~$13.80) through mobile apps as it factors in Google and Apple’s app store fees.

Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? Below we take a look at some of our favorite suggestions for the week. This week we have three games and two app suggestions.

Kaiber Price: Free with in-app purchases

Free with in-app purchases Release Date: Nov 1

Kaiber is a brand-new app that uses AI to generate images and videos, though the service itself has been on the web for a bit now. You can either use text prompts to produce an animated video, or you can upload your own videos and images and then further enhance them with the AI tools at hand. The app even can combine generative AI videos with songs from featured artists. The only catch is that it will cost you. The cheapest plan starts at $4.99 a month, though the Pro plan at $14.99 a month is recommended as you get a lot more credits to use for AI generation. For those who need it, an “Artist” plan is also available with even more credits for $29.99 a month.

Beedom: Casual Strategy Game Price: Free with in-app purchases

Free with in-app purchases Release date: Nov 1

Ever wanted to control an army of bees as they build, explore, and fight for their survival? That’s exactly what this strategy game is all about. You can recruit new bees, stack them together to level them up, find hero characters, build new structures to defend your hive, and more. There are also special quests and missions, giving this a bit of a light RPG-strategy hybrid vibe. As for the story? it’s pretty basic, all about finding a new hive and thriving as a colony. Still, the dialogue that’s there is cute and engaging. I also didn’t feel like I was hit in the face with too many ads or other restrictions while playing.

Warcraft: Rumble Price: Free with in-app purchases

Free with in-app purchases Release date: Nov 2

Blizzard’s latest mobile game is set in the Warcraft universe, Rumble is more or less a typical tower defense strategy game where you control miniatures based on the Warcraft franchise. It was easy enough to jump right into this game without a massive learning curve, especially if you’ve played similar titles. Does it live up to the Warcraft name? I’d say no, but it’s certainly a nice time-waster that gives me serious Hearthstone vibes thanks to its art style. Just be aware there is a fair share of in-app purchases in this one, though you can still enjoy the game well enough without them.

Wild Catch & Ranch: Match3 RPG Price: Free with in-app purchases

Free with in-app purchases Release date: Nov 2

Wild Catch and Ranch puts you in charge of a ranch where you must hunt for and collect rare mounts, build up your farm, and much more. There are also PvP battles for those who want a more multi-player-focused experience. The actual game experience reminds me a little bit of pokemon, but instead of battling and collecting Pikachu or Charmander, we’re talking horses and bulls here. Overall this is a fun game, though I will note in my about thirty-minute playthrough the game did crash once about five minutes in, though it was fine from then on out. Looking at early reviews, it seems to perform better on some phones than others, but it was still very much playable even with my minor hiccup.

Oh My Dog – Heroes Assemble Price: Free with in-app purchases

Free with in-app purchases Release Date: Nov 1

Oh My Dog is a quirky little game where you are blessed with the powers to fight back at the bullies at your office, all thanks to the Dog God. This deity grants you the power to fight with what I think are sandwiches you are throwing? You can also collect special dogs like the Dogfather and others that will help you in your battle. This is a fun endless battle game with little bosses at the end of each round. As you can tell, this game is very quirky. Was it hard? Not in the slightest, but it was still a fun way to waste a little time and could be perfect when waiting in line or while on the bus.

