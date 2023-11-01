X (Twitter) will soon let you pin hashtags to organize posts within Communities

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR X, formerly known as Twitter, is working on a new feature that will allow group admins to pin hashtags within a Community.

This would presumably help organize the community better by creating different timelines of posts.

Currently, hashtags within communities are auto-generated from popularly used hashtags.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is slowly working its way to become an “everything app.” In its journey towards this goal, the platform and its apps have been getting a lot of new features, like audio and video calls, that were recently added to the platform. There are a few features that are a work-in-progress and haven’t been rolled out yet, like the Enhanced Discovery perk for X Premium users. The platform is now working on a new feature to help drive the adoption of its “Community” social groups.

We have located new strings in the latest version of X for Android, highlighting the ability to pin hashtags within Communities.

Code Copy Text <string name="add_hashtag">Add hashtag</string> <string name="community_pinned_hashtags">Pinned Hashtags</string> <string name="pin_hashtags_description">"Pin hashtags to organize your community's posts on separate timelines"</string> <string name="type_a_hashtag_here">Type a hashtag here</string> <string name="duplicate_hashtag_error">This hashtag already exists</string> <string name="hashtag_limit_reached">No more than %1$d hashtags allowed</string> <string name="invalid_hashtag_special_char">Hashtags should not have spaces or special characters</string>

According to these strings, hashtags will soon be used to organize posts within a Community. Presumably, group admins will be able to identify key hashtags and pin them to the top of the community. Users will then be able to click on the hashtag and see all relevant tagged posts within the community.

Communities already have a hashtag feature, and these hashtags are already pinned to the top. But these pinned hashtags are auto-populated from the currently active posts within the community and are displayed from most popular to least popular.

With the upcoming changes, admins will have more control over these hashtags. This will allow them to create different timelines within the community without letting hashtags popular with users completely dominate the top bar.

It remains to be seen when pinned hashtags within Communities will be rolled out. We have contacted X for a comment, and we’ll update our article as soon as we hear from them. However, note that emails sent to the previous press@twitter.com email return a “Busy now, please check back later.” response.

