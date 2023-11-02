YouTube is increasing Premium prices in multiple countries, right after an ad-blocker crackdown

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is raising prices for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Germany, Poland, and Turkey.

The company is offering concessionary lower rates for existing subscribers for a limited time in some regions, but expect the new pricing to reflect in the next billing cycle elsewhere.

YouTube is the most popular video service in the world, and it’s mainly supported by ad revenue. However, ads are universally hated, so Google offers an ad-free subscription through YouTube Premium. Google recently also began strictly blocking YouTube ad-blockers from its platform, which pushes users to either live with the ads or subscribe to Premium. Now, the company has raised the price of YouTube Premium in multiple countries worldwide.

9to5Google spotted a price increase for YouTube Premium across regions in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. More specifically, users in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Chile, Germany, Poland, and Turkey now have to pay more for a YouTube Premium subscription. This price increase is seen across individual, family, and student plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium.

Existing subscribers will start to see the new pricing with their next billing cycle, though the company is making some concessions in some regions.

In Australia, Google reportedly mentions that it is the “first-ever price increase” for the Premium subscription. The company is extending its price concession for three extra months for consumers paying the older, lower rate.

If you’re looking to jump onto the YouTube Premium bandwagon, it would be cheaper for Apple users to subscribe to it directly online than route it through the app store. Android users will see the same prices online and in the YouTube app, so you can subscribe from either point.

