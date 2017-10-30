Welcome to the 215th Android Apps Weekly! Here are the big headlines from the last week:
- Android 8.1 rolled out this week. Quite a few new changes came to it. One of the changes includes a new way of handling notifications. Apps can’t send notifications more than once per second. This fixes a long standing problem of tons of notifications coming in at once and being really annoying. The notifications will still flow at the normal rate. It just won’t sound off as often.
- Google let go of Nik this week. DxO purchased the company from Google. Google is keeping Snapseed, obviously. DxO is taking over the Nik PC software. It’s currently free to download from their official site. However, DxO promises new software sometime in 2018. There aren’t a ton of details about it yet.
- Google announced a new security endeavor this week for apps. The terms are fairly simple. Security researchers that find security holes in high profile apps get a cash reward. Google doesn’t want to know about the bugs. They just want them fixed. There is a benefit for Google, though. Fixing those holes makes the Play Store and Android a safer place. It’s a win-win for Google and all these apps.
- WhatsApp announced a big new feature this week. The ability to globally delete messages. There is a caveat, though. Removed messages still leave a space in the chat. There’s a message that appears to let other people know that a deletion took place. Thus, it’s not usable to correct a minor faux pas. Aside from that, it’s a welcome new feature. It should roll out sometime soon.
- Google announced 50 new Google Assistant commands for kids. Smart home stuff normally isn’t for kids. However, this huge drop of kid-friendly stuff shows that Google wants it to be a whole family kind of thing. There are some things that kids can’t do. That includes make purchases or play YouTube videos. Most of the commands include fun little kid-friendly games and other activities.
For more Android apps and games news, updates, and releases, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! You can subscribe to the newsletter using the form below to get it every Sunday evening!
If we missed any big Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Thanks again for reading and check back next week for more!