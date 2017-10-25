Google announced back in May that it would no longer be updating its Nik Collection tools, but it looks like the PC-based photo editing software already has a new owner.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since Google first announced the acquisition of Nik Software and its insanely popular app Snapseed. While Snapseed remains one of the best photo-editing apps both for Android and iOS and has since been neatly integrated into Google Photos, Nik Collection is a slightly different story. The PC-based set of photo editing tools, which lets you add special effects to your photos like film simulation or noise reduction, saw its first price cut in 2013 and became completely free last year. That’s usually not a good sign.

And in May 2017, the search giant officially announced that it would be ending development of Nik Collection, which was undoubtedly disappointing news for many photographers out there. However, not all is lost, it seems: DxO, the French company behind DxOMark, a website known for professional camera and mobile photography reviews, just announced that it would be in charge of the continued development of Nik Collection “for the benefit of the photographer community.”

The company says that a new version of the Nik Collection software will be released mid-2018, but it's not clear whether it will continue to be free.

Do you still use Nik Collection to edit your photos? What are your thoughts on DxO’s acquisition of the software? Let us know by leaving a comment below!