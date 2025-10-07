3 reasons USB-C should've been standard on Google smart speakers by now 

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Last week, Google announced its new Home smart speaker, focusing on Gemini integration, 360° audio, and the stereo pairing ability with a Google TV Streamer. From a practical standpoint, though, the first thing I looked at was the power supply of the speaker, and I was immediately disappointed.

Once again, Google has gone the DC power plug route for its speaker, eschewing the more universal USB-C format. I’m tired of having to find a spare wall outlet for Google’s speakers, especially when these are marketed as a nice accessory for most rooms in the home. I don’t have a spare wall outlet in every room, and I find it silly that Google has gone for DC barrel power once again.

USB-C is universally compatible

USB-C has been standard on Google hardware for years, including phones, earbuds, tablets, watches, and even Nest cams, but not on the company’s smart speakers or displays for some reason. It’s a confusing decision, even more so now in 2025 — or in 2026, when the Google Home Speaker will supposedly launch.

This choice couldn’t possibly be a question of power, though. USB-C can easily deliver more than 100W of power from one port and one cable, and I’m sure the new Google Home Speaker doesn’t come close to requiring 100W. (The existing Nest Audio has a 30W power adapter, so I expect something in this ballpark for the newer model.) When bigger and more powerful speakers like the JBL Xtreme 4 and Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM are fine with USB-C for power, I don’t see why a Google speaker wouldn’t find it enough.

If larger and more powerful speakers work over USB-C, going for DC power is unjustifiable.

Realistically, the only reason Google has skipped USB-C is a matter of cost. DC adapters are simpler hardware pieces because they’re tailored for one voltage output. They don’t have to negotiate power and don’t include USB controller chips. That’s why bulk manufacturing of DC adapters is much cheaper than USB wall chargers, let alone certified USB-C ones, and Google probably thought it was the safest and cheapest option instead of letting users find a compatible USB-C charger.

Avoiding e-waste or creating more e-waste?

When discussing this lack of USB-C power on the new Google Home Speaker, my colleague Stephen brought up the idea that not everyone might have a powerful-enough 30W+ USB-C charger at home. It’s a fair point, but Google could easily include one in the box (the EU law requiring selling speakers without a charger only applies to portable speakers) or offer it at a discount in a separate box.

A semi-proprietary charger is quite cynical for a company boasting its green initiatives.

That would be the real e-waste-friendly solution: If you don’t have a powerful USB-C charger, you buy one; if you do, you use yours and don’t pay more or create more unnecessary e-waste. Instead, we get a mandatory DC wall adapter in each box, plus a DC cable that seems to have a very specific design. If it ever malfunctions, you’ll have to buy a replacement from Google. And even if you can buy a third-party option, you’ll have to find the exact DC barrel size and voltage/wattage requirement for this speaker. You’re unlikely to find one lying around the house like you could with a USB-C charger. That’s ironic for a company boasting its green and recycling initiatives.

I don’t have spare wall outlets for you, Google

I just moved into a recently-built house with enough power outlets on paper, and not enough in reality. Every room is littered with hidden power strips and wrapped-up long cables, and Google wants me to dedicate this precious real estate to its small speaker? Wall outlets are a commodity, and the Google Home Speaker should plug directly into the many multi-port USB-C wall chargers I have around the house. That’s a much more convenient long-term power configuration than a dedicated DC adapter.

This is even more ridiculous when I think that one of Google’s selling points and unique features for the new Home speaker is the option to set it up in a stereo configuration with a Google TV Streamer. So, let me get this straight: I’m supposed to have a wall outlet for my TV, one for the Streamer’s USB-C charger, and one each for the two Google Home speakers, without counting any extra set-top box or gaming hardware? One multi-port charger for the Streamer and both speakers would obviously be easier to manage.

Wall outlets are a commodity. Dedicating one or two to a pair of speakers is inconvenient.

By going for DC power, the only thing Google has won is out-of-the-box simplicity. Beyond the first day, the DC adapter will be an annoyance day in and out for those who have multiple electronics or appliances in their homes and already own at least one multi-port charger.

If/when I get the new Google Home Speaker, I’d be tempted to see if I can find a compatible USB-C-to-DC cable like I did for my Tapo security cam (check the photo above) to replace the unsightly and inconvenient DC adapter. I shouldn’t have to find workarounds like this in 2026 when USB-C exists, but it’d still be better than having to dedicate one full outlet to one tiny speaker.

