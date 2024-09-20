Apple's 2025 iPads could be the first with this major internal change

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could start relying on its in-house Wi-Fi chips starting with 2025 iPads or 2026 iPhones.

The iPhone SE 4 could be the first to feature Apple’s in-house 5G chips, which could reduce the company’s reliance on Qualcomm.

Apple may still need Qualcomm’s help, as its 5G chips reportedly haven’t adopted the mmWave technology yet.

While Apple heavily relies on third parties, especially in the hardware department, the company continues to develop its own solutions to limit its dependence on them. For example, it stopped offering Google Maps by default after releasing its native navigation service on iOS. It similarly ditched Intel once it readied the M-series processors for its Macs. To further decrease its reliance on Qualcomm and Broadcom, Apple is now reportedly moving forward with its plans to adopt its in-house network chips. 2025 iPads could be the first to pack its Wi-Fi chips, while the iPhone SE 4 could similarly integrate an Apple-made 5G chip.

According to Digitimes, Apple could start using its own Wi-Fi chips in 2025 iPads. Alternatively, the firm could reserve the shift to 2026’s iPhone 18 series. While no 2025 iPhone will likely feature an Apple Wi-Fi chip, the company reportedly plans on baking its 5G chips into the iPhone SE 4, followed by the iPhone 17 models. That’s possibly to avoid simultaneously introducing two in-house network chips (Wi-Fi and 5G) into the same device.

While Apple’s 5G chip will likely be ready in early 2025, the company is reportedly still struggling to integrate the mmWave technology. So, until it overcomes the associated challenges, Apple may continue needing Qualcomm’s help. Whether the iPhone maker will figure it out before the two companies’ deal expires in 2027 is yet to be seen.

