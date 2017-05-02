YouTube is making some cosmetic changes to its user interface, for both desktop and mobile users of the video service. Google announced the changes today, which are now available as an open beta on the desktop, before they officially go live.

Google says the new look for YouTube is based on its Material Design style and is supposed to get rid of any elements “that can distract from your browsing or watching experience.” One of those new elements is a dark theme which which should make videos pop out more. If you want to try it out you can go to the youtube.com/new page and opt-in for the revamped UI experience. Google says it is using a framework called Polymer for the new YouTube design, and added that it will also allow more new features to be added at a more rapid pace than before.

In addition, Android Police reports that a few people are seeing some changes in the YouTube mobile app. Specifically, they are seeing that the app no longer shows most of its red elements, and that the design now is mostly black and white in terms of background, menus and icons. Again, this is showing up for just a few Android owners, so it’s likely that Google is just testing this new look out to see if it gets any positive feedback before it goes live for everyone else.

Previous Updates:

April 17: Google started testing a new picture-in-picture user interface in YouTube.

February 7: Google added a new feature to YouTube that allows users to move 10 seconds forward or backward on a video by double-tapping on the right or left side of the screen, respectively. Triple tapping results in moving forward or back by 20 seconds, and quadruple tapping turns the video back or forward by 30 seconds.