How much data does YouTube actually use?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

YouTube is the world’s most popular video-streaming website. It’s easy to fall down a rabbit hole and watch several videos back-to-back or even for hours at a time. Some content is good enough to watch, like a television show. Thus, it’s quite easy to rack up quite the data bill without a bit of caution. There are some correct assumptions you can make immediately. Lower-resolution videos obviously don’t use nearly as much data as higher-resolution videos. However, do you really know how much data YouTube uses? If not, we plan to tell you.

Our testing method

Our testing method is actually pretty simple. We used a total of three data monitoring tools. Android has a native data monitoring tool that we use. Additionally, we measured the data with Google’s Datally app and GlassWire ( Google Play ). We measured with all three apps to get our numbers and averaged the results.

We used this 8K, 60FPS, HDR video tour of Peru because Peru is a beautiful place. But also, this video had every available resolution on YouTube at the fastest possible frame rate with HDR. We viewed the video at a locked resolution for three minutes and measured the data. Unfortunately, not all resolutions are always available on mobile. Thus, for 8K, we used the Windows data monitor along with GlassWire’s PC client and averaged the results.

We also ultimately measured all available resolutions on PC because we could and used Google’s Stats for Nerds option by right-clicking the video for the bitrate numbers. We also sourced YouTube’s bitrate recommendations since they likely encode videos in those birates anyway.

There were some troubles. The PC I used had no problem playing the 8K videos. However, my monitor doesn’t support HDR, so I don’t believe I saw the maximum possible bitrates for 8K. Until we do further testing, our 8K numbers are estimates.

YouTube data usage, by the numbers

Check the table below for our findings:

Video Quality Resolution (pixels) Framrate (FPS) Bitrate (average) Data used per minute Data used per 60 minutes Video Quality 144p

Resolution (pixels) 256x144

Framrate (FPS) 30

Bitrate (average) 80-100 Kbps

Data used per minute 0.5-1.5 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 30-90 MB

Video Quality 240p

Resolution (pixels) 426x240

Framrate (FPS) 30

Bitrate (average) 300-700 Kbps

Data used per minute 3-4.5 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 180-250 MB

Video Quality 360p

Resolution (pixels) 640x360

Framrate (FPS) 30

Bitrate (average) 400-1,000 Kbps

Data used per minute 5-7.5 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 300-450 MB

Video Quality 480p

Resolution (pixels) 854x480

Framrate (FPS) 30

Bitrate (average) 500-2,000 Kbps

Data used per minute 8-11 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 480-660 MB

Video Quality 720p (HD)

Resolution (pixels) 1280x720

Framrate (FPS) 30-60

Bitrate (average) 1.5-6.0 Mbps

Data used per minute 20-45 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 1.2-2.7 GB

Video Quality 1080p (FHD)

Resolution (pixels) 1920x1080

Framrate (FPS) 30-60

Bitrate (average) 3.0-9.0 Mbps

Data used per minute 50-68 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 2.5-4.1 GB

Video Quality 1440p (QHD)

Resolution (pixels) 2560x1440

Framrate (FPS) 30-60

Bitrate (average) 6.0-18.0 Mbps

Data used per minute 45-135 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 2.7-8.1 GB

Video Quality 2160p (4k) (UHD)

Resolution (pixels) 3840x2160

Framrate (FPS) 30-60

Bitrate (average) 13.0-51.0 Mbps

Data used per minute 95-385 MB

Data used per 60 minutes 5.5-23.0 GB

Video Quality 4320p (8k) (FUHD)

Resolution (pixels) 7680x4320

Framrate (FPS) 30-60

Bitrate (average) 20-50 Mbps (estimated @30FPS)

Data used per minute 150-375 MB (estimated at 30FPS)

Data used per 60 minutes 9.0-22.5 GB (estimated @30FPS)



We want to clarify the data a little bit. YouTube employs a variable bitrate. Thus, the amount of data you’ll use should fall somewhere between the high and low numbers we posted above. We understand that the difference between the low and high can vary significantly at higher resolutions. Still, a 4K video uses much less data at a lower bitrate and 30FPS than it will at 60FPS and a higher bitrate. We’re pretty confident your overall data use will fall within the applicable ranges listed above.

How to reduce data usage on YouTube

It’s relatively easy to save data on YouTube. For starters, the app and website let you choose your resolution. You can simply set it to a manageable resolution. In addition, the YouTube app on mobile has a data saver function that hard locks videos to something like 480p, which looks reasonably good on most smartphone screens.

You can access this by opening the YouTube app, clicking your profile picture, and tapping Settings. From there, tap the Data saving option and turn it on. It will reduce video quality so that you use less data.

You can also access the data-saving mode while watching any YouTube video. Hit the cogwheel button, tap the Quality option, and choose the Data Saver option.

There are other ways to do it. We recommend being on Wi-Fi as often as possible so you don’t use a bunch of mobile data. You used to need a third-party data saver app to restrict usage even more. However, YouTube built a data-saving feature right into the app, so any third-party app won’t be able to do anything the main YouTube app can.

Some additional observations

Our first fun observation is how YouTube loads videos. It doesn’t use a continuous stream. Instead, it loads data in chunks as it pre-buffers the video as you watch. It does this quite often. This also skews the numbers a bit. Let’s say, for instance, that you only watch one minute of a four-minute video. YouTube likely loaded an extra 30-45 seconds in advance.

That means you loaded about one minute and 45 seconds of video, even if you only watched one minute of it. We did not correct our data for this behavior because it is outside our control. That is just how YouTube uses data. We zoomed in on a section of GlassWire’s graph while measuring the 4K video stream, and you can clearly see the big load at the beginning and the chunk loading happening later.

Joe Hindy / Android Authority 144p vs 4K test. The 144p test is the small bumps on the left while the 4K test is the massive bumps on the right.

Secondly, the difference between 4K and 1440p videos is massive. We’ve included the screenshot above so you can see it for yourself. The 144p test is the small bumps on the left, and 4K test is the massive amount of usage on the right. Because the data is squished together to show two separate tests, you can’t really see the chunk loading. However, you can see the massive difference in data usage and how much more intense it is on your data connection.

Have you ever tried to measure your YouTube data speeds? If so, please tell us your results in the comments.

FAQ

How much data does live streaming use? In our testing, live-streamed data uses about the same about of data as a comparably long YouTube video at the same resolution and frame rate.

How do I check my own YouTube data usage? Open the YouTube app, hit your profile picture, and then tap the Time Watched option. This shows you how much YouTube you’ve watched in the last week. The option below that, Your data in YouTube will show you your watch history, comment history, playlist history, etc. Additionally, every tool we use to measure YouTube data is available to you for free. Scroll up to the section about our testing methods for download links. If you’re on an iPhone, you can also check how much YouTube affects your mobile data usage.

Why is my YouTube data usage so high? There are two likely causes for this. The first is your YouTube app settings have every video playing at its maximum resolution and bitrate. Secondly, you just might be watching a ton of YouTube videos. It adds up faster than you might think. Try adjusting your app settings to YouTube’s data saver

What data can I get from YouTube API? The YouTube Data API offers a variety of data types, including channel details (ID, title, description, thumbnails, etc.), video data (duration, views, likes, dislikes, comments, etc.), playlist information, subscription data, search results, live broadcasting data, and captions information. The data you can access will depend on the permissions of your API key and might require user consent.

How long will 1GB of data last on YouTube? The length of video playback will depend on video resolution. For instance, 1GB of data can get up to an hour of video playback at 720p (HD) or two hours at 480p resolution on YouTube. See our chart for more details.

How much data does a one-hour video on YouTube use? The amount of data that a one-hour video on YouTube will use will depend on the video resolution. For instance, a one-hour 2160p (4K) video will use at least 5.5GB of data, while a 1080p (FHD) will use at least 2.5GB of data. See our chart for more details.

