Everyone likes to customize their Android phones in different ways, and one of the easiest ways to do so is by changing your phone’s wallpaper. It’s actually pretty surprising how much changing the wallpaper can breathe new life into your phone.

I’ll be the first to admit that I have a problem with changing my phone’s wallpaper. Unless I stumble across one that’s just about perfect, I normally swap wallpapers every couple of days. I tend to stick to the Earth view category in Google Wallpapers, though I also use Muzei, Tapet, and some of the stock wallpapers on the HTC 10 and BlackBerry KEYone.

But there are a ton of other third-party apps such as Zedge and Backdrops that are very popular among the Android community.

Where do you usually get your wallpapers for your phone? Zedge? Google Wallpapers? Cast your vote in the poll below, and speak up in the comments if you have anything else to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

Note: You can select more than one option.