Earlier this year, AT&T started selling the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch. Today, Verizon Wireless announced it now has both the Classic and Frontier models available to buy in its retail stores. The price for the smartwatches are $399 without a contract or $349 with a two year contract.

Verizon added that the Gear S3 models also support the carrier’s NumberShare feature, which will allow the smartwatches to share the same number as the owner’s mobile phone. This will allow the Gear S3 to make and receive both calls and texts. Buyers will also be able to shave off $100 from the cost of the Gear S3 when it is bought together with one of Samsung’s smartphones, including the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Verizon says it will begin selling the Gear S3 on its website “soon”.

Both the Gear S3 Classic and Frontier smartwatches have a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED circular display with 4 GB of storage, 768 MB of RAM, and a 380 mAh battery. While they use Samsung’s in-house Tizen OS, the devices can connect to Android and iOS phones. The Classic model has small metal buttons that extend out from the case, while the Frontier version has large textured buttons.