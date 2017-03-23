Even though the major carriers in the US are getting ready to help launch two new flagship phones from Samsung and LG in the next few weeks, both of those companies also have some new budget-priced devices to offer as well. Today, Verizon Wireless announced has started selling the Samsung J7 V and the LG K20 V.

The LG K20 V runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It has a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 resolution display, and inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor running at 1.4 GHz. It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of on-board storage, and its microSD card slot lets users add up to 2 TB of additional storage. It also has an 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera and a 2,800 mAh battery. In addition, this phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back for some extra security, which is something you normally don’t see in budget priced phones.

Verizon is selling the phone for $168 without a contract, or for $7 a month for 24 months. There’s also the option to purchase the LG K20 V for $99.99 a month with a new two-year contract activation. As a bonus, Verizon is throwing in $25 in Google Play credit, or a 32 GB microSD card, for free with purchase of the phone.

The Samsung J7 V is has a 5.5-inch display with a 1280 x 720 resolution. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor running at 2.2 GHz. It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of on-board storage, and its microSD card slot lets users add up to 256 GB of additional storage. This device also has an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera and a 3,300 mAh battery. Verizon is selling the phone for $240 without a contract, or for $10 a month for 24 months.