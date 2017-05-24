The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus haven’t launched without some teething problems, and now Samsung is currently rolling out an update to address connectivity issues on the latter. The news arrives via a post in the
The news arrives via a post in the XDA Developers forums which states that the update is rolling out in the United Arab Emirates. It features improvements to Bluetooth connectivity and stability, and SD Card stability, as well as delivering the Android Security updates for May.
The patch weighs in at more than 600 MB, so it’s fairly substantial, and it also includes a firmware upgrade for the camera, according to the XDA post. Though it’s only confirmed for the Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955FD), it’s likely that the same update is arriving (or will soon arrive) to the Galaxy S8 standard in that region too.
A similar update for the US and European market should also follow in the coming weeks.