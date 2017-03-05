With MWC 2017 officially coming to a close, we’re rounding up some of our biggest and best coverage from the trade show. This week we went hands-on with the Huawei P10, Huawei Watch 2, Moto G5 line, and much, much more.

Best of MWC 2017: Our picks of the best Android and computing devices Want to know what stood out from MWC 2017 and why? You’re in the right place: here are our picks of the best announcements from MWC 2017!

Hands-on with the Huawei P10 To kick off MWC 2017 Huawei is unveiling its latest flagship series, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. During the show we had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Huawei P10, and we really liked what we’ve seen so far.

Huawei Watch 2 hands-on: not too classy, but packed with features The successors to the original Huawei Watch certainly have a high bar to clear. Join us as we go hands-on with the Huawei Watch 2!

Moto G5 and G5 Plus hands-on: bringing premium looks to the mid-range Lenovo has unveiled the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at MWC 2017, bringing Moto Z looks to Moto G specs. Here are our first hands-on impressions.

We go hands-on with Snake, oh and the Nokia 3310 too We take a look at the newly resurrected Nokia 3310. What is new? Join us as we take a quick look.

Can Nokia and BlackBerry stand on their own, or is it all hype and nostalgia? Can Nokia and BlackBerry stand on their own merits, once the hype and nostalgia effects wear off? Good question, and one with no easy answer.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium and XZs hands-on At MWC 2017 we had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Sony Xperia XZs and XZ Premium.

LG G6 vs Xperia XZ Premium vs Huawei P10 Plus There have been three major flagship announcements at MWC 2017, so let’s compare the specs of the new LG G6, Xperia XZ Premium and Huawei’s P10 Plus.

Quick look at OPPO’s 5x Precision Optical Zoom We take a quick look at a potential game changer for smartphone camera tech, OPPO’s 5x Precision Optical Zoom!

10 best new Android apps and games of February 2017! Wondering what hot new Android apps and games have just made their way to the Play Store? Look no further.

