This week we reviewed the HTC U Ultra, Huawei Watch 2, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, and we talked a lot about Android O. Here’s the news of the week!

Who wants to win an Google Pixel XL?

The Google Pixel XL is one of the hottest phones on the market. Here’s how you can win one!

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

Everything new in Android O: features and changes The first Android O developer preview is here. We’ve compiled the ultimate guide to what’s new in Android O and what’s coming up in Android 8.0.

HTC U Ultra review With a unique design and a secondary display, does the latest HTC flagship have what it takes? Find out, in our HTC U Ultra review!

Huawei Watch 2 review Is Huawei able to capture the magic once again with their second smartwatch and foray into Android Wear 2.0? We find out, in our Huawei Watch 2 review!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review Does Samsung’s latest high-end tablet have what it takes to warrant the steep price tag? Find out in our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review!

Check out our Diving into Android O series Looking for even more Android O goodies? Be sure to check out our Diving into Android O series for all the details!

Super Mario Run is now live on Google Play Super Mario Run just launched on the Google Play Store, a full day earlier than originally anticipated. Go download it now and let us know what you think!

Samsung announces Bixby, promises to revolutionize phone interaction Smartphones are becoming too complicated for their own good, so Samsung wants to change them fundamentally with the launch of Bixby, its long-rumored digital assistant.

The not-so-secret weapon in Samsung flagships There’s one not-so-secret weapon that the Galaxy S8 will surely have that no other phones can come close to offering. And that’s none other than Samsung Pay.

Why Google Hangouts is irreplaceable to me Google is introducing Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, plus shutting down the Hangouts API. Do I need to be worried that Hangouts is on the chopping block?

Huawei P10 Lite hands-on The Huawei P10 Lite follows the same design of preview Lite series phones but delivers the same software experience of the flagship P10 – for €300 less.

Don’t miss these videos

Watch more Android videos on our YouTube channel.

More hot news

From our network