

One of the more common types of files that we have to deal with are archived files. You’ve seen them before and they come in zip, rar, 7z, tar, and other file types. The point of using archives is to put a lot of files into a single spot that takes up less digital space. If you’ve got some of these files that you need to deal with, here are the best zip, rar, and unzip apps for Android! Please note, these are apps that specialize in just this one activity. Most file managers also have built-in archive features. You can kill two birds with one stone by grabbing one of those. We have our best list for file managers linked up just below. Enjoy!

Here are some more app lists that could help! 10 best cloud storage services and apps for Android of 2017 10 best Android file explorer apps, file browser apps, an...

AndroZip Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY AndroZip is a free tool that zips and unzips various types of files. It claims to have support for zip, rar, tar, gzip, and bzip2, among others. There is also a built-in file manager if you need to move some stuff around or send your files to other parts of your device. It’s a simple app and isn’t much to look at, but it works well and does what it says it does. When creating zips, you also have options for encryption and setting passwords on your zip files. It's free to download although there are some ads here and there to deal with. It's been around since 2009 for a reason. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

B1 Archiver Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY B1 Archiver is a popular tool for zipping and unzipping various types of archive files. It has support for the big ones like zip and rar, but also boasts compatibility for a total of 37 formats. That’s great if you’re used to working with unique or unusual archive file types that you don’t run into every day. It also has support for multi-part rar and b1 archives if you need that. It’s a solid app overall with a good design, but you’ll have to pay the $1.99 if you want to use some of the features and get rid of the advertising. Otherwise, it's a solid app overall. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

RAR (also known as WinRAR for Android Price: Free / $2.19 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RAR is from RARLAB, the same developers who developed Winrar which makes this literally the Winrar for Android. As you’d expect, it comes with support for tons of file types, including the bigger ones like rar, zip, tar, 7z, and many others. There is also the usual array of encryption and password options. With this app you can also run your archives through benchmarks to see how they stack up and even run commands to repair damaged archive files (with varying degrees of success). It’s a powerful app and probably the one you should go for. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

WinZip Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Many people remember Winzip and the app has made its way onto Android as well. It carries with it the pedigree of its desktop counterpart which means it’s either going to work wonderfully for you or not work at all. If it does work for you, you’ll be treated to a decent experience and the app supports all the common and popular types of archive files. What makes this one unique is that it has support for Dropbox and Google Drive. It's a feature many others have begun to mimic. The design is also surprisingly modern considering the other apps in this space. It's a good option and free to download to try out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

ZArchiver Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY ZArchiver is a totally free tool and one that has been around on Android for many years. It provides a decent user experience with generally easy controls and it comes with support for plenty of archive file types. There is also the usual options for encryption, password protection, and split archives if you need that as well. There really isn’t any razzle dazzle with this application, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's great for those who just want to get in, get it done, and get out. It'll do what you need it to do. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are a couple more app lists we think you might like! 10 best email apps for Android 10 best torrent apps for Android

If we missed any of the best zip, rar, and unzip apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments!