T-Mobile will be rolling out the big Android 7.0 Nougat OS update for another one of the company’s major devices very soon. This time, it’s for the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, the curved smartphone that was first launched in the fall of 2015.

See also: Galaxy Note 5 vs Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Earlier this week, the carrier rolled out the same update to the Galaxy Note 5, which also first launched in the fall of 2015. Today, T-Mobile’s project manager Des Smith posted on his Twitter account that the Nougat update has been approved for the carrier’s version of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, and it should start rolling out to its owners sometime early next week.

SOFTWARE UPDATE: @TMobile Engineers have approved the #GalaxyS6EdgePlus Nougat build! Should start pushing early next week!👏 pic.twitter.com/GPEadUQ26j — Des 📱 (@askdes) April 28, 2017

We don’t expect to see any major differences in this Nougat update for T-Mobile’s Galaxy S6 Edge Plus. Like the others, it should have a new version of Samsung’s TouchWiz UI to check out, along with improvements in using multiple windows on screen, better battery management and much more. We also don’t know what the download file size for the Nougat update will be for this phone, but we would expect it to be pretty large, based on previous experience. You will almost certainly need to download it with a Wi-Fi connection.

Be aware that while the Nougat update for the T-Mobile Galaxy S6 Edge Plus will start early next week, it may take a few days for it to reach all of those devices on T-Mobile’s network.