AMOLED displays are surging in popularity and a report from DigiTimes suggests they’re going to be on par with LCD in the next three years.

Currently, AMOLED displays are estimated to represent about 27.6% of the smartphone display market, with LCD screens appearing on the remaining devices. The majority of these AMOLED phones are produced by Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, while LCD is favored by the likes of LG, Sony and Apple. The number of manufacturers who have adopted AMOLED tech has been growing steadily in recent years, however, with companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Meizu and Gionee all making use of such displays in their recent phones.

LCD screens were once far cheaper to produce, but AMOLED prices have been falling and last year dropped below LCD for the first time. AMOLED technology houses a few other benefits over LCD too, such as stronger contrast, less light bleed and better viewing angles.

Going forward, AMOLED has another big advantage – curved and flexible displays.

Curved LCD tech hasn’t made its way to smartphones yet, so AMOLED is the only choice for manufacturers who want to build smartphones with curved displays. Samsung is now only producing curved-display flagship phones (incidentally, Samsung is by far the largest global AMOLED display supplier) and Apple is even speculated to release a curved-screen AMOLED smartphone this year.

What’s more, OLED displays are expected to become more prevalent with the introduction foldable phones. LG and Samsung are both said to be working on them — though it’s been hinted for many years — and they could be here by 2018.

Whether AMOLED will be on 50% of phones by 2020, as Digitimes suggests, is anyone’s guess — but they will continue to grow against LCD. For more on the difference between AMOLED and LCD displays, hit the link, and to find out more about 2017 display trends, go here.