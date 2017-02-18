Update, February 18: AT&T has begun its rollout of the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Weighing in at 1.6 GB, the update delivers all the usual AT&T has begun its rollout of the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Weighing in at 1.6 GB, the update delivers all the usual Nougat features you’d expect as well as the February security patch from Google and some Samsung-specific changes. Those include removal of the AT&T Address Book, addition of Samsung Pass and Samsung Cloud and some network performance enhancements. T-Mobile also began its Nougat rollout for the S7 range on February 17.

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Android update tracker page. This page covers all major U.S. carriers with a quick reference table for each and a log with links to further details. It will be regularly updated with the latest Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge update information.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge tend to receive their updates simultaneously – or at least very close together. For this reason, they both appear here on this update page. Also, note that we won’t be covering general security patches in our list.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Android Nougat update

Following a soak test in early January, on January 12 Samsung officially rolled out Nougat for unlocked international Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices that were enrolled in the beta program. A few days later on January 17, the update became available for all users (at least internationally – U.S. unlocked devices have still not been updated). The update then slowly creeped its way across Europe and India before making it to U.S. carriers in mid-February.

On December 20, the fourth Android Nougat beta updates for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge rolled out OTA to those enrolled in the Galaxy beta program. Technically the fifth update (the other simply patched a crash issue with Facebook), the last beta’s main change was removing the Samsung Notes app and ditching the Samsung Experience interface name in the About Device settings.

Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Update US

Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge updates - US Android 6.0.1 Android 7.0 Android 7.11 Verizon Yes No Planned AT&T Yes Yes Planned T-Mobile Yes Yes Planned Sprint Yes No Planned

Verizon Galaxy S7 (SM-G930V) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935V) update:

September 1, 2016, improved voice calls, FM Radio, Barcode Beaming functionality and NextRadio app added.

May 9, 2016, DT Ignite added. Helps Verizon package and install apps on devices. Can’t be removed without root.

AT&T Galaxy S7 (SM-G930A) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935A) update:

February 18, 2017, AT&T began the Nougat update roll out for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

July 27, 2016, Wi-Fi calling arrives.

April 21, 2016, DTV Widget added, better Wi-Fi performance when using BTLE, home and volume key responsiveness improved, other performance enhancements arrive.

T-Mobile Galaxy S7 (SM-G930T) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935T) update:

February 17, 2017, T-Mobile became the first U.S. carrier to roll out Nougat for the S7 and S7 Edge.

November 5, 2016, enabled 256/64 QAM, domestic data roaming improvements, system crash fix.

May 4, 2016, FM Radio, power and volume key fix, system improvements.

Sprint Galaxy S7 (SM-G930P) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935P) update:

May 26, 2016, battery life improvements, Wi-Fi calling added.

International Galaxy S7 (SM-G930F) and Galaxy S7 Edge (SM-G935P) update:

January 17, 2017: Nougat became available for all international unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edges.

January 12, 2017: Samsung rolled out Nougat for international unlocked devices enrolled in the beta program.

January 4, 2017: Samsung began a limited soak test for the unlocked S7 and S7 Edge.

December 21: Vodafone Australia has confirmed that the Nougat version they’re testing for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge is Android 7.0 , not Android 7.1.

December 20: The fourth major beta update has rolled out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for those enrolled in the Galaxy Beta Program. The update removes the Samsung Notes app and a previous mention of the Samsung Experience interface.

December 16, 2016, Vodafone Australia lists the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in its weekly software update wrap-up. States “testing in progress”, but doesn’t provide an ETA.

