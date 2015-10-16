Like with the Galaxy S6, Samsung introduced a new level of build quality on its latest Galaxy Note smartphone, with the Galaxy Note 5 now also featuring a metal and glass unibody design. The premium look, top of the line specifications, faster and less bloated software experience, and improved S-Pen stylus all make for a very compelling device, but unfortunately, like most other smartphones out there, the Galaxy Note 5 is not without its issues. Which is why, we’ve rounded up some of the common problems that Samsung Galaxy Note 5 owners face, and offer potential solutions on how to fix them.

Disclaimer: Not every Samsung Galaxy Note 5 owner will face these issues, and it is actually more than likely that you won’t come across any of the problems listed below.

Problem #1 – Jammed S-Pen

“Pengate” has of course been quite the controversy with the Galaxy Note 5, with some users finding the S-Pen stuck in the slot after having inserted the stylus the wrong way.

Potential solutions:

The easiest way to avoid this problem occurring is to just be a little more aware when slotting the S-Pen back into its place. Just feel for the tip of the S-Pen, and keep in the mind that it is the point that goes in first.

If the S-Pen has got stuck, keep in mind that forcefully pulling it out could result in some major functionality getting broken. Luckily, there is a simple and safe way for you to remove the S-Pen in such a scenario. You can check out the tutorial here.

See also: Samsung Galaxy Note 5 now features a warning about backwards S Pen insertion

Problem #2 – Device randomly reboots, unexpectedly shuts down, or just becomes unresponsive

Some users have found the device to randomly reboot or shut down, which occurs multiple times during the day. Others have also found the device to get completely unresponsive, even while just swiping through the homescreens.

Potential solutions:

If the device freezes, you can force a reboot using the hardware buttons of the device. You can find out how to do so in the guides below.

If this problem has occurred after a software update, wiping the cache partition might help. The instructions to do so are below.

Finally, you can check to see if a rogue app is creating this problem. First, boot the device into Safe Mode (instructions below) and see if the problem persists. If it doesn’t, an application is the cause for concern. You can try removing the last few apps you have installed or updated to see if the problem continues.

In extreme cases, only a Factory Reset may do the trick.

Problem #3 – Wireless charging issues

Quite a lot of users who use wireless charging with the Galaxy Note 5 have found that the device stops charging after some time, around 15 minutes, or even more frequently than that, and the phone needs to be picked up and placed on the charger again to restart the charging, until the issue occurs once again.

Potential solutions:

The issue here seems to be related to the software, as it looks like the device stops charging when the screen times out, which is quite odd. A software update will be rolled out soon that should help fix this problem, but some users have found that turning on Daydream while the device is charging, which essentially keeps the display from timing out, helps alleviate this problem. Using the Daydream method isn’t recommended however, as the phone will charge slower, and this could result in the device heating up as well.

For some users, the issue seems to occur when charging the device with a third-party wireless charger. You could try replacing the third-party charger and trying once again, as the issue could be related to a faulty charger itself. It is best to use the new charger that is officially available for the Galaxy Note 5, which also allows for fast wireless charging.

Some users have found that wiping the cache partition, or even just a simple restart temporarily fixes the problem, but it does return after a few days.

Finally, it may have to do with the case you have on the Galaxy Note 5. While some case manufacturers claim that their cases allow for wireless charging, and it is true for the most part, it is still best to remove any protective cases or covers before wirelessly charging your smartphone.

See also: Galaxy Note 5 gets minor battery optimisation update

Problem #4 – Device asks for owner account info after performing Factory Reset

This isn’t a problem per say, but rather a security feature that gets triggered during special circumstances. That said, quite a few users have found this to occur, and are lost as to what should be done next, given the device is rendered unusable from that point.

Potential solutions:

This security feature kicks in only when a user resets their Google account password, and the device associated with that account gets Factory Reset soon after. This is likely to show up after buying a second hand phone from a seller directly who has reset the device for you, so it is always a good idea to keep their information at hand to be able to contact them.

If you can’t there is unfortunately no workaround, unless you are someone who is comfortable with flashing a custom ROM on the device. This security feature lasts for 72 hours, and after that, you will be able to use the device as normal.

Problem #5 – Connectivity issues

As is the case with any new device, there is a chance that you might face issues with connecting to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Potential solutions:

Wi-Fi issues

Turn the device and the router off for at least ten seconds, then turn them back and retry the connection.

Go to Settings – Power saving and ensure that this option is turned off.

Use the Wi-Fi Analyzer to check how crowded your channel is, and switch to a better option.

Forget the Wi-Fi connection by going to Settings – Wi-Fi and long tapping the connection you want, then selecting “Forget”. Re-enter the details and try again.

Make sure the router firmware is up to date.

Make sure the applications and software on the device are up to date.

Go into Wi-Fi – Settings – Advanced and make a note of your device MAC address, then make sure that it is allowed access in the router’s MAC filter.

Bluetooth issues

Check the manufacturer’s manual for the device and the car and reset your connections.

Ensure that you are not missing a vital part of the connection process.

Go to Settings – Bluetooth and ensure nothing needs changing

Go into Settings – Bluetooth delete all prior pairings and try setting them up again from scratch.

See also: How to take a screenshot on the Note 5

Guides – Soft reset, Hard reset, wipe cache partition, boot into Safe Mode

Soft Reset

Press and hold the power button and volume down key simultaneously for about 10 seconds until the device powers off. This works when the screen is unresponsive.

Hard Reset

With the device turned off, press and hold the volume up key, home button, and power button simultaneously.

When the Samsung logo appears, release the power button, but continue to hold the volume up and home buttons.

When the Android system recovery screen appears, release all buttons.

Use the volume down button to toggle the selection to “wipe data/factory reset,” then press the power button to accept it.

Use the volume down button to toggle the selection to “Yes — delete all user data,” then press the power button.

Wait for the reset to finish. You will eventually be prompted to “Reboot system now.” Press the power button to continue.

If the phone is on, go to Settings – Backup & reset – Reset device – Erase Everything.

Wipe cache partition

With the device turned off, press and hold the volume up key, home button, and power button simultaneously.

When the Samsung logo appears, release the power button, but continue to hold the volume up and home buttons.

When the Android system recovery screen appears, release all buttons.

Use the volume down button to toggle the selection to “wipe cache partition,” then press the power button to accept it.

When the previous menu returns, go up and select “Reboot system now,”

Boot in Safe Mode

When the device is turned off, turn the device on again and press and hold the volume down button until a “Safe Mode” button shows up. Tap that button to boot your device in safe mode.

And this concludes our roundup of some of the most frequent problems faced by Samsung Galaxy Note 5 owners, and what they can do about them. If you ran in any of these problems and you found alternative solutions, let us know and we’ll revisit the issue. For more Galaxy Note 5 discussions, or if you have any questions, check out our official forums!

If you’re still unsure if you want to get the Galaxy Note 5, this list of issues should not stop you from buying it. Except the theoretical – and unlikely – S Pen issue, these problems occur quite rarely. And in the case of software problems, updates can solve the issue. For what is worth, you risk running into problems like this with most devices.

