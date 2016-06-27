If you’re the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy Note 4 for the United States’ third-largest carrier, then we’ve got some good news for you. T-Mobile has begun rolling out a 1.5 gigabyte update to your device chock-full of Marshmallowy goodness.

This means that soon you’ll be able to enjoy all of Android 6.0’s covet-worthy features including Google Now On Tap, granular permission controls, Doze, and that metric ton of new emoji (if you haven’t managed to already snag them in some other way). Head over to your device’s settings and see if this update is available for you.

It might be the case that you won’t see it immediately. In fact, T-Mobile hasn’t officially announced the rollout yet, but the unofficial blog and chorus of internet users reporting its arrival leave no doubt that the update is underway. As is the case with such rollouts, it might take a few days to get the update notification.

This arrival of Marshmallow has been a long time coming for the Note 4, but AT&T owners of the device are still waiting around for it. If you’re an owner of one of these Samsung devices, let us know if the update is available for you yet, and give us your thoughts about this rollout in the comments below!