As the saying goes, when the world gives you lemons, make lemonade. Or in this case, when Samsung gives you Bixby, make your own app to remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant. After Samsung’s blocking update – which has also caused problems for multiple users with a “DQA keeps stopping” error message – the ability to remap the Bixby button went with it. Until a Redditor by the name of Dave Bennett came along.

He decided to write a basic app to bypass Samsung’s blockade by simply launching Google Assistant over the top of Bixby whenever the button is pressed. As such, you’ll see a quick flash of Bixby before Assistant elbows it out of the way to give you its more useful feature set, you know, like actual voice commands.

What’s even better is that there’s absolutely nothing to it either, no root, no ADB commands, no anything. Simply install the BixRemap app from Google Play via the button below, flip the switch in Usage Data Access and then hit the big old Start Service button. Note that following Samsung’s latest update some S8 owners are no longer able to call up Bixby with a single press or the dedicated button, so you might need a double press instead.

It’s not a very elegant solution and means that you’ll have both Bixby and Assistant running on top of each other, but until a more polished fix comes (I’m sure there are more than a few devs working on it as we speak) it’ll suffice. Several other Redditors have suggested the app be updated to lower its priority settings to remove the persistent status bar icon and to add a launch at boot option. Bennett seems to be open to the ideas so keep your eyes peeled for that update.

