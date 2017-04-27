As the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” For owners of Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL phones, the end for their Android and security updates won’t be for a while, thankfully. In order to clarify things a bit more, Google has now posted when those updates will stop on its end-of-life support page.

It shows that Android OS updates for both phones are not guaranteed after October 2018. That means the Pixel and Pixel XL should not only get Android O, which is scheduled for release in the fall of 2017, but also the version of Android after that (Android P?) as well. Security updates for the phones are not guaranteed after October 2019, which means that both phones should be safe to use for over two years.

In addition to the new end-of-life listings for the Pixel phones, Google has confirmed on the same page that Android updates for its older Nexus 5x and Nexus 6P phones are not guaranteed beyond September 2017, and security updates for those devices may not be released after September 2018. The Nexus 6 phone and Nexus 9 tablet, both of which have already reached the end of their Android updates, won’t get any more security updates after October 2017.

Do you like the fact that Google clearly spells out when Android and security updates for its phones and tablets will end, unlike many other device companies? Let us know in the comments!