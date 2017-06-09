Google has updated its Android versions help page with information regarding telephone and online support for its range of devices.

According to its “Minimum update & support periods table,” the Google Pixel phones will not receive “guaranteed telephone or online support” from October 2019.

As for the Nexus range, only the Nexus 6, 9, 5X and 6P are still receiving phone and online support, with the cutoff for the Nexus 6 and 9 coming October 2017, and October 2018 for the 5X and 6P.

These dates also match the end of security updates for the respective handsets.

What this means is that you won’t be able to contact Google for specific device help from the aforementioned periods. Other OEMs have similar policies to Google on support, though few of them provide an official page where the information is accessible to customers.

For more details on Google product support, you can view the help page here. If you just want to know when your handset might get the latest version of Android, visit our Android Nougat update tracker article at the link.