You know something is up when a volunteer army can offer better update support for a new Android device than the developers getting paid to do it. I’ve been pretty critical of OnePlus’ software update efforts in the past, and am happy to admit that things might be taking a turn for the better. But sadly the OnePlus X is not among the list of OnePlus devices that’s ever likely to see an official Nougat update.

That may be more due to Qualcomm refusing to update the device’s graphics drivers than OnePlus’ negligence, but you’d be forgiven if you were a little upset that the OPX got dropped a year after release. Fortunately, the CyanogenMod team are here to save the day. This time, by delivering Android 7.1 Nougat Nightlies for the OnePlus X. Vulkan API compatibility and Snapdragon 801 worries begone.

I’ve been using CM 14.1 Nightlies recently and they are remarkably stable for Nightly builds. I haven’t flashed CM 14.1 on the OnePlus X yet but wouldn’t be at all surprised if it were stable enough to be a daily driver. As always though, nightly builds can be temperamental and a tad persnickety. Just so you’re aware.

CM 14.1 for the OnePlus X is far from the first Nougat-based ROM for the device, but it is likely to be the one that stays on most OPX’s the longest. CM 14.1 adds just enough to stock that it feels very much like an equal alternative to OnePlus’ OxygenOS. You’ll miss out on some OP features like Shelf, but gain a bunch more that are equally impressive.

CM 14.1 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and will deliver much the same CM experience to the OnePlus X as that found on other CM 14.1 ROMs, which you can check out in greater detail at the link. Likewise, if you need a quick refresher on what’s new in Android 7.1 check out that link for more.

