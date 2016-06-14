News
by Jimmy WestenbergJune 14, 2016
Last week’s poll summary: Out of over 11,600 votes, 54% of our readers said they’re running Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Coming in second at 22% is Android 5.0-5.1 Lollipop, and third place, surprisingly, is the Android N Developer Preview with 10%.

Today is the day! OnePlus has just unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3.

While the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 looked quite similar in design, the OnePlus 3 takes a different approach. Its all-metal unibody design looks and feels extremely premium, and the under-the-hood specs are very good, too. With a Snapdragon 820 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 3 should be able to handle just about anything you throw at it. I’ve attached a full list of specs below if you’re interested in learning more.

 OnePlus 3
Display5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display
1920 x 1080 resolution, 401ppi
Gorilla Glass 4
ProcessorQuad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Kryo: 2x 2.2 GHz, 2x 1.6 GHz
GPUAdreno 530
RAM6GB, LPDDR4
Storage64GB
MicroSDNo
CamerasRear camera: 16MP Sony IMX 298 sensor with PDAF, 1.12μm, OIS, EIS, f/2.0
Front camera: 8MP Sony IMX 179 sensor with 1.4μm, EIS, f/2.0
SoftwareOxygenOS based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
SensorsFingerprint, Hall, Accelerometor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light and Electronic Compass
PortsUSB 2.0, Type-C
Dual nano-SIM slot
3.5 mm audio jack
ConnectivityGSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
North America model: WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8 FDD-LTE: Bands 1/2/4/5/7/8/12/17 CDMA EVDO: BC0
Europe/Asia model: WCDMA: Bands 1/2/5/8
FDD-LTE: Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20
TDD-LTE: Bands 38/40/41
NFCYes
AudioSpeakers: Bottom-facing speaker
Microphones: Dual-microphone with noise cancellation
BatteryNon-removable 3,000mAh
Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Materials and colorsMaterials: anodized aluminum
Colors: Graphite, Soft Gold (Available shortly after launch)
Dimensions and weight152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm
5.57oz (158g)

Of course, that doesn’t mean there’s absolutely no room for improvement. The device only features a Full HD display, which will definitely turn some users away. Some might also argue that the fingerprint sensor should be on the back of the device or that the speaker placement could be better.

So now that it’s official, we’d like to know — what would you change about the OnePlus 3? Do you think it should have a Quad HD display? What about a bigger battery? Be sure cast your vote in the poll below, and if there’s something you need to add, feel free to speak up in the comment section. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

(Note: You can select more than one answer.)

