Today is the day! OnePlus has just unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 3.

While the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 looked quite similar in design, the OnePlus 3 takes a different approach. Its all-metal unibody design looks and feels extremely premium, and the under-the-hood specs are very good, too. With a Snapdragon 820 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery, the OnePlus 3 should be able to handle just about anything you throw at it. I’ve attached a full list of specs below if you’re interested in learning more.

OnePlus 3 Display 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display

1920 x 1080 resolution, 401ppi

Gorilla Glass 4 Processor Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Kryo: 2x 2.2 GHz, 2x 1.6 GHz GPU Adreno 530 RAM 6GB, LPDDR4 Storage 64GB MicroSD No Cameras Rear camera: 16MP Sony IMX 298 sensor with PDAF, 1.12μm, OIS, EIS, f/2.0

Front camera: 8MP Sony IMX 179 sensor with 1.4μm, EIS, f/2.0 Software OxygenOS based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Sensors Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometor, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light and Electronic Compass Ports USB 2.0, Type-C

Dual nano-SIM slot

3.5 mm audio jack Connectivity GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz

North America model: WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8 FDD-LTE: Bands 1/2/4/5/7/8/12/17 CDMA EVDO: BC0

Europe/Asia model: WCDMA: Bands 1/2/5/8

FDD-LTE: Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20

TDD-LTE: Bands 38/40/41 NFC Yes Audio Speakers: Bottom-facing speaker

Microphones: Dual-microphone with noise cancellation Battery Non-removable 3,000mAh

Dash Charge (5V 4A) Materials and colors Materials: anodized aluminum

Colors: Graphite, Soft Gold (Available shortly after launch) Dimensions and weight 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm

5.57oz (158g)

Of course, that doesn’t mean there’s absolutely no room for improvement. The device only features a Full HD display, which will definitely turn some users away. Some might also argue that the fingerprint sensor should be on the back of the device or that the speaker placement could be better.

So now that it’s official, we’d like to know — what would you change about the OnePlus 3? Do you think it should have a Quad HD display? What about a bigger battery? Be sure cast your vote in the poll below, and if there’s something you need to add, feel free to speak up in the comment section. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

(Note: You can select more than one answer.)