This article originally appeared on our sister site, Tab Times.

Nvidia saw a year-on-year revenue increase of 55% in Q4 Fiscal Year 2017, which ended January 29. The computer graphics specialist achieved its record increase with a quarterly revenue figure of $2.17 billion, reaching $6.91 billion in revenue for the full fiscal year.

Nvidia’s total revenue for FY16 was $5.01 billion, making for a 38 percent revenue increase for the full year. Nvidia is now eyeing $1.90 billion, plus or minus two percent, revenue for Q1 FT2018. Diluted earnings per share stood at $2.57, up 138% on the fiscal year 2016.

“We had a great finish to a record year, with continued strong growth across all our businesses,” said Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Indeed, Nvidia is coming off the back of a record year with more than just better revenue figures. The company has made progressive strides in a number of computing areas, from developments with its new GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti mobile GPUs — which for the first time ever offer gaming performance comparative to desktop graphics hardware, to the broadening of its cloud gaming service GeForce Now — which would let subscribers render games in the cloud on high-performance graphics cards without owning them locally on their PC or Mac computer.

Nvidia has also made partnerships with Audi on AI cars, arriving to the road by 2020, and has even shown off the power of its Xavier supercomputer with a self-driving car test. In addition, Nvidia recently released a new Shield TV with a lower launch price than the original Shield TV and Google Assistant integration.

The company’s continued success is partly thanks to a lack of major competitors in gaming hardware. AMD is basically the only other player in the desktop/laptop GPU arena but Nvidia has long-since dominated the market — in mid-2015 it had an almost 82 percent market share compared to AMD’s 18 percent. As of today, Nvidia’s name simply holds a weight that AMD’s doesn’t.