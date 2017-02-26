To kick off MWC 2017 Huawei is unveiling its latest flagship series, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. During the show we had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Huawei P10, and we really liked what we’ve seen so far.

While the Huawei P10 isn’t a massive departure from its predecessor, it brings quite a few refinements to the table, resulting in a phone that’s a bit sleeker, faster, and one that even makes a big change to the way Huawei’s fingerprint sensors work. So let’s jump right in and take a closer look, shall we?

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Huawei P10 family is just how many colors this handset is offered in. In total, there are eight different options for the P10: Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Greenery, White Ceramic, Mystic Silver and Prestige Gold. As you’d expect, some colors will be for specific carriers and regions. The color isn’t purely about aesthetics, as it affects the phone’s finish as well.

The Dazzling and Greenery colors offer what Huawei is referring to as a hyper-diamond cut finish. While all models are made from metal, the diamond finish gives you a surface that is tactile, more fingerprint resistant, anti-scratch, and it feels great in the hand with little need to worry about slippage. The ‘more ordinary’ colors will instead feature a more traditional metal finish.

Looking around the rest of the back, you’ll find a dual sensor setup at the top, which has once again been co-engineered with Leica. We can’t say too much about the camera at this point, as in my initial look at the software, things seem pretty similar to what you get with the P9 but we are sure there are plenty of under the surface changes and improvements that we’ll get into in our full review.

What’s missing here on the back? That’s right, the fingerprint scanner is gone! Okay, it’s not so much gone as it is moved. Traditionally Huawei phones have favored the rear center for fingerprint scanners, but this time around Huawei has embedded the scanner under the front glass, just below the display. While the scanner appears just as fast and easy to use as ever, it does add a new trick — navigation.

While on-screen keys are still very much a thing, the fingerprint scanner can be used as a replacement if you wish. A single touch is the same as going back, touch and hold is same as home key, and a swipe will bring up recent tasks. There’s even an option to navigate with a floating dock onscreen, giving you a total of three different methods for getting around your phone’s interface.

Looking around the rest of the device, you got USB Type-C on the bottom, accompanied by the 3.5mm headphone jack and a single speaker grill. On the right hand you have the volume rocker and power button.

Turning to the specs, the Huawei P10 is powered by a Huawei Kirin 960 with 4GB RAM. You also get 64GB storage, microSD, a 5.1-inch 1080p display, and the previously mentioned dual-camera setup which consists of one 12MP color sensor coupled with a 20MP monochrome sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. The front cameras are also now Leica branded, with an 8MP sensor size. The battery here is non-removable and sized at 3200 mAh which should be able to make it through a day’s use without too much trouble.

Overall, the hardware and design of the Huawei P10 are a solid step upwards for the company. But what about the software? The Huawei P10 comes with Android 7.0 (not 7.1) Nougat, running the latest EMUI 5.1 overlay. That means Knuckle Sense and all the other Huawei features are all here, as well as most of the key Nougat features. It is worth noting that this phone doesn’t seem to have Alexa (like the US Mate 9), nor is it officially touting support for Google Assistant. The good news is Assistant support is supposedly coming to all Marshmallow phones in the near future, so it should still be possible to use it with the P10 eventually.

Another interesting addition is predictive fingerprint tracking, which will suggest to the phone where your fingers will likely end up next, and will automatically predict your moves to make for a faster, smoother experience.

That’s it for our first look at the Huawei P10. For more details on what to expect from the phone, be sure to check out our official announcement post. Also stay tuned, as a full review shouldn’t be too terribly far off in the future.