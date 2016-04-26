There’s a Google app for just about anything, but until last week we had no official way to listen to our favorite podcasts. Google Play Music finally introduced podcast integration, but not all of us are enjoying this treat yet. I believe it would be an understatement to say the rollout has been slow, as many of us are still not seeing this feature around.

What can you do? Sadly, it appears updating the Play Music app to its latest version is not enough. The podcast functionality within Play Music is absent in all my phones right now. But there seems to be a little trick that’s helping plenty of users. Hey, maybe Google Play Music just needs a little push, right?

Reddit user almosttan suggested refreshing the Play Music account within the settings might help. Plenty of successful reports then started showing up, but this trick didn’t work for many others. We suppose it’s a matter of luck for now, but it’s worth a shot.

How to refresh Google Play Music account:

Unlock your Android phone.

Open the Google Play Music app.

Press the 3-line menu button on the top-left corner.

Select “Settings”.

Under “Account”, hit “Refresh”.

That’s it! After that, simply check if it worked by seeing if the Podcasts section shows up. Sadly, it didn’t work for me after trying it on a Nexus 6P and an LG G4. Give it a go and see if you have more luck! Then hit the comments and tell us how it went.