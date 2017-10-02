Google will be holding an event on October 4 in San Francisco, where the company is expected to announce a number of new devices. Rumor has it that we’ll see a Chromebook, an upgraded VR headset, a couple of smart speakers, and more revealed alongside the two new Pixel smartphones.

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at all of the devices that might make their debut at the event, to give you a better idea of what to expect. Just keep in mind that most of what you’ll read down below should be considered as a rumor for now, as Google hasn’t shared any specific details regarding the products it will show off.

The Pixel 2 series

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be the stars of the show. They are two of the most anticipated smartphones of the year and are expected to bring a number of new features to the table over their predecessors.

According to the latest rumors, the devices will be quite similar in terms of hardware. Both are expected to come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, IP67 or IP68 rating for protection against water and dust, the latest version of Android, and a metal body with a small glass window at the back.

However, the Pixel 2 XL will have a 6-inch QHD AMOLED display with 2:1 aspect ratio, while its smaller brother will come with a 4.97-inch 16:9 display with Full HD resolution. A new leak from VentureBeat gives us a good look at the front of these devices, where the real difference between these two models can be seen. The Pixel 2 XL will have minimal bezels around the screen, while the Pixel 2 will be more similar to its predecessor with larger bezels on the top and bottom.

We have heard all sorts of other rumors regarding the two handsets and seen a number of images that leave little to the imagination. You can check all of this out by taking a look at our Google Pixel 2 rumor roundup post.

Google Home Mini and Home Max

The latest rumors suggest that Google will take the wraps off a mini version of its voice-controlled Home speaker, which will go head to head with the Amazon Echo Dot.

The device will be powered by Assistant and is expected to offer the same features as its larger brother. This means it will play the music of your choice, tell you all about the weather, and answer any questions you might have, among other things. However, it will be a lot more affordable, as it will only set you back $49. For comparison, the Google Home currently retails for $129.

An image of the device has already leaked — check it out above — revealing that it will resemble a hockey puck in terms of design and will come in at least three color options: Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral.

Additionally, 9to5Google reports that the online search giant might also reveal a larger version of its smart speaker called Home Max. The device is said to house a stereo speaker setup, offer a more “premium” design, and compete against the likes of the Sonos Play:3.

A new Daydream View headset

The folks over at Droid Life got their hands on an image showing what appears to be a new version of Google’s VR headset, which just might be revealed at the event. At first glance, it looks very similar to the current Daydream View headset, although it will be available in three new colors: Charcoal, Fog, and Coral.

Droid Life also reports that the new headset will retail for $99, which is $20 more than the current version of the device. This means it should bring something new to the table, but there’s no word on what that might be at this point.

Google Pixelbook

It looks like Google might also unveil the successor to the Chromebook Pixel, which was launched way back in 2013. According to Droid Life, it will be called Pixelbook and should come with a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to convert it into a tablet.

The device will run Google’s Chrome OS, come in silver, and offer 128, 256, and 512 GB of storage. Exact specifications are unknown at this point, but the Pixelbook is expected to be a high-end device. Pricing confirms this, as it’s rumored to starts at $1,199, with the 256 and 512 GB models costing $1,399 and $1,749. A Pixelbook Pen should also be available but will be sold separately for $99.

These are some of the devices we are expecting to see on October 4, although Google might have some surprises up its sleeve this year… who knows. Android Authority will be present at Google’s big event in San Francisco, and will keep you up to speed with all the new products that will make their debut.

Which one are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.