Google I/O 2017 will be the eleventh edition of Google’s annual developer conference. It will feature a vast array of announcements from various Google divisions, including Android, but as with most years, we won’t get updates on every single Google project that’s made news or been leaked over the preceding year. While the announcements that are made will primarily be targeted at developers, there’s always plenty to keep regular folks busy too. That’s because whether you’re a dev or not, I/O is a precious sneak peek inside the sprawling Google empire and all the cool things the company is working on. And just like every year: we can’t wait.

Google I/O 2017 dates and location

Google I/O 2017 takes place between May 17-19, once again at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. If you don’t know the location, it’s right next to the Googleplex, covering the amphitheatre and several outdoor car parks. Last year the event suffered some criticism due to a lack of overflow areas, adequate seating, shade and so on. We expect this year will be much better organized.

For the second time since 2013, Google I/O will be a full three-day event, with the all-important keynote kicking things off, followed by breakout sessions, code labs, 1:1 time with various Google teams, product and software demos, presentations, and much more. Even though some chided Google last year for doing a “Burning Man” event with very few hands-on opportunities for the announcements made, it was still a ton of fun, and we expect this year to be no different. Just with more shade.

Google I/O 2017 tickets

As usual, Google held a glorified raffle for tickets to Google I/O 2017, with the “winners” able to purchase a ticket. This year, prices have gone up though: general admission tickets are $1,150 and academic tickets cost $375 (up from $900 and $300 respectively last year). The ticket application window ran from February 22 – 27 and the chosen few were notified via email on February 28.

The price increase could mean one of three things: a) it’s going to be an even bigger production than last year, b) the I/O “goodie bag” is making a return, or c) inflation. Google also offered developers the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Google I/O 2017 via its “Experiments Challenge” competition, whereby devs could create an experiment based around Android, Chrome or AI.

Google I/O 2017 sessions

Google always trickles out Google I/O session details in waves. That first wave has already hit, with a clear focus on Firebase and the Mobile Web. There’ll likely be another wave or two of sessions added between now and mid-May, so keep an eye out for more that tickle your fancy. The biggest thing however, is always the keynote, which sets the stage for the whole event. This year’s keynote starts at 10 AM on May 17 and, in two hours, will cover all the major things we’ll be seeing in finer detail over the coming days (we’ll share the livestream link as soon as we know it and remember to keep an eye out for the #io17 hashtag).

The “What’s New in Android?” session is always high on our hit list too, and not surprisingly, Android O gets a direct mention. Considering the timeline for Android O developer previews Google has already shared, we’ll likely get the second dev preview during I/O. The listed streams currently available include Ads, Accessibility, Mobile Web, Firebase, Android, Google Assistant, Machine Learning and AI, VR, Design, IoT, Search and Google Play.

You can expect to hear plenty on Assistant, especially now that it has rolled out to third-party devices, Android O’s new notifications, picture-in-picture mode, peripheral support and security improvements, the next phase of Daydream VR, Android Things, the success of the Pixels, Andromeda (we hope) and maybe a bigger push to bring the glory that is Project Fi to more people. New Project Tango phones and some more Android Auto updates would also be great. We’ll bring you more threads as the next wave of sessions are added.

What got announced at Google I/O 2016?

To quickly refresh your memory, the big announcements from last year’s Google I/O – some of which have very much taken over the Android discourse in the interim – included Google Assistant, Google Home, Allo and Duo, Android Instant Apps, Daydream VR, Android apps on Chrome OS, Project Ara (which got demoed and later scrapped entirely), Project Soli and Project Jacquard, Android Wear 2.0, Firebase and Android Studio 2.2, and the inaugural Google Play Awards. Android Auto was there, so was Project Loon, Android N showed up and so did Project Tango. If you want a refresher on all the Google I/O 2016 highlights just hit the link.

