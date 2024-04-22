Pixel 8a spotted in the wild, showing off its bold new colors

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A seemingly real-world photo of Pixel 8a units has surfaced online, showcasing its blue and green color options.

The colors are a significant departure from the similarly named options on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

While Google remains tight-lipped about the Pixel 8a, a steady stream of leaks continues to reveal key aspects of the upcoming smartphone. After a series of high-quality renders, we now have seemingly real-world photo and video footage of two Pixel 8a units, which have appeared for sale in Moroccan markets ahead of the official launch.

First spotted by DroidReader (h/t: 9to5Google), the image offers a clear look at the seemingly frosted back panels of two Pixel 8a devices and their retail boxes. Additionally, X/Twitter user @MysteryLupin has shared a separate video showcasing the box contents of those same units and listing the selling price in Moroccan Dirhams.

While likely to be called “Bay” (blue) and “Mint” (green), the Pixel 8a’s colors offer a surprising twist compared to the similarly named options on last year’s Pixel 8 series. The blue on the Pixel 8a might be a bit too saturated for my taste, but the Mint looks like a real winner. At least in this image, it seems like a saturated yet pleasing shade of green, unlike the overly intense shade that we saw in the recently leaked renders.

The box contents from the video look as expected, with a type-C to type-C USB cable and a USB-A to USB-C converter. The Pixel 8a is also expected to ship without a charging brick in the box. The Moroccan price listed in the video converts to about $470, which could be a good sign, as the Pixel 8a was previously rumored to come with a significant price bump and a starting price of over $500.

Beyond its eye-catching colors, leaks suggest the Pixel 8a will pack a punch. Rumors point to Google’s powerful Tensor G3 SoC, a 120Hz display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W wired charging. The camera setup is expected to include a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera, unchanged from the Pixel 7a.

Google will likely announce the Pixel 8a at its 2024 I/O event, which begins on May 14.

