Google Pixel 8a FCC appearance hints at imminent launch 

TL;DR A Google device with the model number G6GPR was recently spotted in an FCC filing.

G6GPR is believed to be the model number for the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 8a’s appearance on the FCC suggests the smartphone could be close to launch.

There’s been plenty of leaks and rumors about the Pixel 8a over the last few months. While we still don’t have a release date for the smartphone, a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing suggests the launch may not be far off.

First spotted by Digital Trends, Google appears to have submitted four devices to the FCC. Those four devices reportedly come with the model numbers G8HHN, G6GPR, G576D, and GKV4X.

In an earlier leak, we saw pictures of an official-looking Pixel 8a retail box. The retail box in question had the model number G6GPR, which appears to confirm that the Pixel 8a is included in this FCC filing.

This is a notable turn of events as companies are required to get FCC approval before they begin selling a device. In short, the filing hints that Google may be preparing to launch the budget-friendly handset soon.

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7a last year on May 10. Seeing as we’re only a couple of months out from May, it’s possible Google could be shooting for a similar launch date. Google I/O was just recently confirmed for May 14, 2024; it’s believed Google could save the announcement of the Pixel 8a for that event.

