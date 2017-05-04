

Star Wars is one of the furthest reaching media franchises of all time. You can find books, movies, TV, video games, and enough merchandise to keep collectors busy for entire lifetimes. We’ve no doubt that you’ll hear about all kinds of Star Wars deals today. This article doesn’t have any deals, but a bunch of us play Star Wars games regularly. We wanted to share our favorites with you just in case you wanted to check out some good ones. We also just like letting our nerd flags fly every now and then. Here are our favorite Star Wars games on mobile!

Jonathan Feist: Star Wars Tiny Death Star Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON APTOIDE DOWNLOAD ON APTOIDE Sometimes we encounter odd things in our travels, for me it was Star Wars Tiny Death Star. I found this app when I was writing about it being shut down, and have had it on almost every device since. It's small, 8-bit and wildly incomplete, but I keep going back for more. I will never get the pleasure of finishing this game, it is permanently in a state of limbo. The More Coming Soon sign is a lie. But, I can play a round in a few minutes and then put it away for days or weeks. I feel successful when Yoda and Darth Vader visit my space station, and that will, forever, have to be enough. DOWNLOAD ON APTOIDE DOWNLOAD ON APTOIDE

Jimmy Westenberg: LEGO Star Wars: TFA and TCS Price: $6.99 each DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY I’ve been a big fan of LEGO Star Wars games since the first one came out in 2005 for the PlayStation 2. While the Android versions are pretty different from their console counterparts, these two titles are always the first games I install when I boot up a new phone. The controls are intuitive, there are plenty of characters and vehicles to unlock, and, I mean, it’s Star Wars. What’s not to love? I think, above all else, my favorite thing about these games are their storylines. You pretty much get to play through every major battle from the Star Wars movies. Whether I’m battling stormtroopers in the assault on Jakku, pummeling droids on Naboo with Obi-Wan, or constantly trying and failing to take down walkers with T-47s on Hoth, my inner Star Wars fan is happy. The only thing I’m not so crazy about is the amount of in-app purchases (especially in TFA), but at the same time, I’m okay with spending my real money on a game that takes up so much of my time. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Andrew Grush: Star Wars: KOTOR Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY I’ve been a Bioware fan since as long as I can remember, starting back in 2000 with Baldur’s Gate. However, as much as I loved that game, it was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic that really made me fall in love with this company. An amazing storyline that wasn’t set during the events of Star Wars Episode 4, 5, or 6 for a change? Sign me up! Stars Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is absolutely a must play for both RPG fans and Star Wars enthusiasts alike. The story takes place during the old republic era, long, long, before the events depicted in Episode 1 and beyond. Although I first played KOTOR on the Xbox back in the day, the Android version faithfully recreates the magic of the original release and the touch controls built in aren’t half bad either. There are no in-app purchases found in KOTOR, and the game is the full version, meaning nothing has been slimmed down for mobile. That means you get at least 20-40 hours of gameplay and considering you can make decisions that turn you towards or away from the light side, there’s actually at least some replayability to be found here. At the end of the day, KOTOR isn’t just one of the best Star Wars games on mobile -- it’s one of the best ever made for any platform, and it’s only $5. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Joe Hindy: Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY To be perfectly honest, my favorites are LEGO Star Wars and KOTOR. However, having graciously given those excellent Star Wars games to my compatriots, I have decided to talk about Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. It's one of many freemium Star War games out there, but this one is probably the best of the bunch. It's a gacha game. That means you'll get to collect a variety of Star Wars characters from both sides of the fight. You make a team and face off against other players. It's not a perfect game, though. The game's balance changes up frequently when more characters are added. The combat mechanics are slow because it revolves around a turn-based style. However, since I play so many games, it's nice to have a few on the side that I can pop open and play for five minutes when I'm just killing time. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes fills that role perfectly. Just beware that it becomes a grind after about level 40 or so. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

If we didn’t talk about your favorite Star Wars games, tell us about yours in the comments below! May the 4th be with you!