Star Wars is one of the furthest reaching media franchises of all time. You can find books, movies, TV, video games, and enough merchandise to keep collectors busy for entire lifetimes. We’ve no doubt that you’ll hear about all kinds of Star Wars deals today. This article doesn’t have any deals, but a bunch of us play Star Wars games regularly. We wanted to share our favorites with you just in case you wanted to check out some good ones. We also just like letting our nerd flags fly every now and then. Here are our favorite Star Wars games on mobile!
If we didn’t talk about your favorite Star Wars games, tell us about yours in the comments below! May the 4th be with you!