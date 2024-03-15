10 best comic book apps and readers for Android

Comic books have been around for a long time. It’s responsible for some of the most magical and amazing stories of the last century. Everybody knows who Superman and Spider-Man are. The movies have done great at the box office as well. As a result, people are reading more comic books. The good news is that you can read them on mobile. In fact, with how big Marvel has been over the last decade, this is a rather crowded market these days. That means you have plenty of options. We can help with that! Here are the best comic book apps and comic book readers for Android!

The best comic book apps for Android

Amazon Kindle Price: Free app / Comic prices vary

Amazon Kindle is one of the largest digital bookstores on Earth. It makes sense that it’d be among the best comic book apps. The app itself isn’t amazing for comic book reading. However, you can certainly use it that way. The service has a bunch of comics to buy. If you have one, you can sync your comics between devices and even your Kindle. Their selections range from older comics to newer ones. It’s a good, basic source for comic books. It’s also good for casual fans who want a platform that sells other types of books.

Webtoon Price: Free

Initially centered on Korean webcomics for smartphone reading, Webtoon has become a global platform for creators. It’s renowned for offering Korean hits like Sweet Home and Tower of God. Still, Western publishers, notably DC, have also joined in, producing original titles such as Vixen, Red Hood and the Outlaws, and Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. This latter series presents Batman and his allies in a humorous, everyday setting. Designed for smooth scrolling, Webtoon favors phone over tablet reading. Its features for downloading multiple chapters enable offline binge-reading, making it ideal for commutes or flights.

CDisplayEx Price: $5.99

CDisplayEx is a lightweight CBR reader. It supports various file types, including CBR, CBZ, PDF, and others. You can also access cloud storage via Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive if you prefer to store your comics in the cloud. The UI is clean, and the reading experience has some neat customizations. An example is the ability to change the white balance or gamma for a better reading experience. Plus, you get the usual stuff like a dark mode. This is a popular comic book reader on PC, and the Android version is quite good.

CLZ Comics Price: Free / $1.99 per month/ $19.99 per year

CLZ Comics is something a little bit different. It helps you keep track of your physical comic book collection. You scan the barcode (or enter it manually). The app keeps track from there. The option to create an account allows online backups, data syncing, and cross-platform support. It doesn’t let you read comics on your device. However, this is an excellent way to catalog large collections to keep track of what you have. You can add 100 comics for free. A single $15 in-app purchase unlocks the app for unlimited additions.

Shonen Jump Price: Free

Shonen Jump is available in 10 countries and offers the latest three chapters of a popular Japanese series for free. Subscribers gain access to a vast archive of Shueisha’s content, including over 1050 chapters of One Piece, classics like Dr. Slump, and modern hits like Chainsaw Man. Users can also purchase volumes to keep. Despite lacking phone-friendly panel transitions, its landscape mode enhances tablet reading, making Shonen Jump an unparalleled repository of manga for fans everywhere.

ComicScreen Price: Free app / Up to $2.99

ComicScreen is another good comic book reader. It supports most file types and has a variety of reading customizations. You can also do neat stuff, like turning pages with hardware keys. Regarding functionality, the app works fine, and we had no problems with it. Some have complained about it not working well with FTP, but that’s a rather niche use case anyway. This is a good offline reader overall.

Libby, by OverDrive Price: Free

Developed by Overdrive, Libby is a modern digital media management system that offers free access to ebooks, audiobooks, and digital comics through participating libraries. Using your library card, you can easily sign into the app, browse your library’s collection, and instantly borrow or place holds on various titles. The app allows users to download or stream the borrowed media to their devices, saving storage space. It also enables simple management of your loans, such as extending due dates or returning items with just a tap, making it an economical alternative to paid digital storefronts or subscription services.

Google Play Books Price: Free / Comic prices vary

Google Play Books is an excellent source for books, comics, and manga. It’s an all-in-one kind of online bookstore. Google has also integrated features to make reading comics a little more fun. Their selections are top-notch. You can find most of the classics, new comics, and a variety of manga. Plus, your purchases are saved to your Google account. That makes it easy to sync it onto multiple devices. It has the same perks as the Amazon app. It’s a great place to buy comics while also wanting to dabble with other types of literature.

Hoopla Digital Price: Free

Hoopla Digital is a neat little app. It integrates directly with a bunch of libraries. You use your library card to check out and consume content. It has movies, TV shows, music, ebooks, and comic books. The app has reader features specifically for comic books if you want. This option is excellent because it’s free, and you use the library system to save a few bucks. However, your local library has to be a part of the Hoopla network for it to work for you. The app is a bit buggy, but for the low price of free, we didn’t have much room to complain.

Marvel Unlimited Price: Free / $9.99 per month

Marvel Unlimited is Marvel’s best effort for an app. It boasts a collection of over 20,000 comics. You subscribe to the service for $9.99 per month. You then have access to all of them. The app lets you download up to 12 issues offline at a time. That should last for most airplane flights. The app itself is still very much a work in progress. It is improving all the time, though. It’s one of the best comic book apps for Marvel fans. However, with the selection and the price tag, we’d probably recommend Comixology.

