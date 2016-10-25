

Getting custom ringtones isn’t as popular as it once was but that’s likely because it’s easier than ever to find them. Surprisingly, the market for Android apps to find ringtones, notification tones, and alarm tones isn’t as vibrant as one would believe. In this short roundup, we’ll take a look at the best Android apps for ringtones.

Best Classical Music Ringtones gives you the kind of ringtones you’d expect from an app with the phrase “classical music” in it. There are a ton of classics from the likes of Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi, and others then you’ve come to the right place. The ringtones themselves are of decent quality and there are a ton of music selections to choose from. You can also set timers within the app to play classical music when you want. It’s totally free and great for music buffs.



MTP Ringtones and Wallpapers is an application that is trying to compete directly with apps like Zedge. It features a decent, Holo-Material inspired interface that makes searching for ringtones and wallpapers pretty easy. The collection of ringtones, notification tones, alarms, and wallpapers isn’t amazing but it’s not horrible either. It’s also totally free to download so the most you’ll waste trying this one is a few minutes of your time.



Ringdroid has been around since the ancient days of Android and, believe or not, it still works just about as well as ever. It’s been updated as recently as 2015 to work with more recent versions of Android. For those who don’t know, Ringdroid is an open-source ringtone maker that lets you input sounds from your device and then cut them down into custom-made ringtones. It’s totally free to use and it’s not all that hard to learn. Those recent updates have also caused some issues for some people so do beware. If Ringdroid doesn’t work for you, pretty much any other ringtone maker can do the trick as well.



Ringtone Maker is another app that allows you to create your own. It works pretty well and has an easy to use interface. You’ll be able to select music from your collection, cut it down, and even adjust the waveform a bit to make it sound just right. It also offers some very precise editing tools so you can cut it down to the exact time that you want. It supports most popular audio formats and you should be able to just set it once you’re done. You’ll also be able to record yourself if you want to record your own, custom ringtone. The app is also free to download and use.



Last, and certainly not least, is Zedge. Despite it’s intrusive advertising strategy that shows you ads every few page views, it really is a great source of wallpapers, ringtones, notification tones, and alarm sounds. You can find popular funny stuff, obscure stuff, and even stuff from video games. Generally, Zedge will organize and feature ringtones and wallpapers to show holiday-inspired stuff during various holidays. It’s free and there are some decent features in the app as well.



