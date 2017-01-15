T-Mobile is the carrier everyone else is watching out for. They’re currently the third biggest mobile service provider in the United States, and they’re growing very quickly. Thanks to T-Mobile’s “Un-carrier” plan of action, they’ve been changing industry standards for the better over the recent years. On top of all of the changes they’re making, they have one of the widest varieties of smartphones available on any carrier. We’ve already taken a look at the best phones you can buy on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, and now it’s T-Mobile’s turn.

Since T-Mobile has done away with two-year contracts, you’ll notice the phones listed here are at full retail price. In some cases it’s cheaper to buy them from Amazon, so we’ve done our best to find you the best deals available. Also, if you don’t want to purchase your phone for full price, T-Mobile will let you pay in monthly installments. You can find out more info by visiting T-Mobile.com. Without anymore delay, let’s get started!

Editor’s note – We will be updating this list as more devices hit the market.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Samsung did a killer job with their 2015 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Design-wise, many would say those two phones were close to perfect. The company forwent a plastic design and instead included glass front and back panels with an aluminum frame. They weren’t without their flaws, though. The S6 and S6 Edge didn’t offer expandable storage or removable batteries — two features Samsung has been known to include in all its smartphones for years.

Now the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have made their way to the masses, and they fix many of the problems the S6 line introduced last year. While they don’t offer removable batteries, Samsung included expandable storage on both handsets in case the 32GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bumps on the back and made the devices a little thicker to make room for larger batteries.

In terms of specs, these are top-of-the-line smartphones. They come with Quad HD Super AMOLED displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processors, 4GB of RAM, great 12MP rear-facing cameras and run the latest version of Android. Instead of featuring the same screen sizes this time around though, Samsung kept the S7 at a smaller 5.1 inches, while the S7 Edge has been bumped up to a larger 5.5-inch panel.

Seriously, these are some incredible smartphones. They are a little pricey, but all in all, we think the high asking price is worth it.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3000mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9mm, 152g

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200GB

12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

Non-removable 3600mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm, 157g

LG V20

The V20 is basically the phone for power users. It has a a big Quad HD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, plenty of RAM and on-board storage, dual 16MP rear-facing cameras, and a removable 3,200mAh battery. Of course, the unique Second Screen makes a return this year, along with the addition of Quad DAC, military standard durability, and it’s already running Android 7.0 Nougat.

If top-of-the-line specs and an impressive feature set is what you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with the V20.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513ppi Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD display with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32/64GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

Dual 16 and 8MP rear cameras, 5MP front camera

Removable 3,200mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6mm, 174g

LG G5

While the Galaxy S7 series is a minor refresh in terms of design, the LG G5 sees a massive departure from the design language used in the G series, ditching the rear volume/power setup that first debuted with the LG G2. The G5 also adopts a unibody metallic design that has a removable cap for access to the removable battery and a port for modules that allow users to expand the phone’s capabilities by adding a camera grip and other special accessories.

The distinctly different design of the LG G5 may not be for everyone, but there’s little denying that LG has went out of its way to try and innovate in a market where big changes like this aren’t all that common.

Spec wise, we’re looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 with 4GB RAM, a 5.3-inch display, and 32GB storage with microSD for expansion. The specs here are certainly impressive all across the board. It’s also worth mentioning that LG has revamped its software, making it faster and less bloated. One controversial move with the software, however, is the removal of the app drawer in favor of what LG says is a “simplified experience.”

Specs

5.3-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 554ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200GB

16 and 8MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera

Removable 2800mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

149.4 x 73.9 x 7.7mm, 159g

If you don’t mind buying your next smartphone through another retailer, you should absolutely go for Google’s new Pixel or Pixel XL. When you buy one of these phones through the Google Store, you’ll be able to activate it on T-Mobile’s network. Plus, if you don’t feel like spending $650+ outright, Google also has some decent financing options.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are here, and they truly are some amazing smartphones.

Not only are they the first phones to ship with the Google Assistant on board, they also come with plenty of exclusive software features and some of the best smartphone cameras in existence.

Under the hood, they sport some killer specs, too. Both devices have an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, plenty of on-board storage and long-lasting batteries. The overall design of these phones may not be the most unique, but they do feel like premium phones through and through.

There are a few things about these phones that will turn some people away, though. For starters, they only sport an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning they’re not nearly as waterproof as the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge. There are ways around that, but none that will make the devices truly waterproof. Plus, these phones don’t have the most durable build ever, so you may want to buy a case if you’re prone to dropping phones.

If you’re in the market for a new flagship Android phone and don’t mind spending over $650, you should buy the Pixel or Pixel XL… these are two of the best Android phones out there.

Specs

Google Pixel

5.0-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 441ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

32/128GB of on-board storage, no microSD expansion

12.3MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 2,770mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

143.8 x 69.5 x 8.6mm, 143g

Google Pixel XL

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

32/128GB of on-board storage, no microSD expansion

12.3MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 3,450mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

154.7 x 75.7 x 8.6mm, 168g

How did you like our list? Do you have any other suggestions? If so, feel free to voice your opinion in the comments below!

