

A good night’s rest is very important to one’s health. Those who don’t get enough may not feel great during the day. Smartphones can’t do all the work. They can be helpful, though. There are apps out there that can track your sleep. It’ll tell you when you’ve been restless, how many times you woke up, etc. It’s a good way to help maintain your health. Here are the best sleep tracker apps for Android.

Here are some more apps to try out! 10 best to do list apps for Android 10 best alarm clock apps for Android

Alarm Clock Xtreme Price: Free / Up to $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Alarm Clock Xrteme has a lot going on. It's technically an alarm clock app. However, it also comes with sleep tracking features. It features a variety of alarms. The idea is to help people who have trouble waking up by giving them a bunch of different ways to try. It'll save what time you go to bed and wake up every morning. It'll even analyze your sleep quality as well as quantity. They're not what you'd think of when it comes to sleep tracker apps. However, it doesn't do half bad. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Fit Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Fit seems to do just about everything. It will track your activity, steps, calories, and even your sleep. The app is fairly basic. You just do things and enter them into the app as needed. The app then spits out your progress. The app comes with integration with a ton of other services. They include Runkeeper, MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Sleep as Android, and several types of fitness trackers. It even works with Android Wear. It's one of the better sleep trackers. Especially if you use it with other apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sleep Better with Runtastic Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sleep Better with Runtastic is a silly name for an app. However, the app is actually pretty decent. It plugs right into Runtastic. Thus, you can use both apps to track your sleep and fitness. The app includes a sleep monitor feature, a sleep timer, and even the ability to track caffeine and alcohol intake. It lets you note your mood when you wake up as well. Like most, you'll have to put the phone in your bed with you so it can track your sleep accurately. It's free to download. The pro version goes for $1.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sleep as Android Price: Free / Up to $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sleep as Android is one of the original sleep tracker apps on mobile. It's been around long enough to mature into something really special. It'll track your sleep cycles like normal. It also comes with support for Android Wear, Pebble (RIP), and Galaxy Gear devices. The app can also integrate with Google Fit and Samsung Health. It can play binaural tones to help you sleep. It'll even act as an alarm clock that makes you solve a captcha before the alarm turns off. The free version is a two week free trial. After that you'll have to pay for it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

SleepBot Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY SleepBot isn't one the most popular of the sleep tracker apps. That doesn't mean it doesn't work, though. It comes with support for multiple alarms, widget support, and it'll work in airplane mode. You can also set reminders to make sure you to go to sleep on time. After a bit, you'll get graphs showing your sleep movements, sleep patterns, and it'll even record you talking in your sleep. You can even back up the data for future use using their cloud storage. It's a free app with no in-app purchases. It does have ads. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Here are some more recommendations you might enjoy! 15 best Android apps of 2017 10 best productivity apps for Android

Sleep Cycle alarm clock Price: Free / $29.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sleep Cycle alarm clock is one of the more expensive sleep tracker apps. The free version has a fair set of features. It'll try to wake you up when it senses that you're ready to. It also offers sleep analysis, nightly sleep graphs, and various alarms. The premium version includes additional features. Some of it, like the Philips Hue integration is for iOS only. We thought that was lame. The premium version is a $29.99 per year subscription. We dunno if it's worth that. The free version is nice, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sleep Time Price: Free / $29.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sleep Time is another one of the sleep tracker apps with a subscription price. It looks pretty decent, though. It has a variety of alarm clock settings. Additionally, it comes with sleep analysis, a wake-up algorithm that tries to wake you up when it thinks you're ready. It'll offer up all of your stats in graphs. Those are essentially the basics. You'll have to pay for some of the better stuff, but that's okay. It does the basics well enough. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sleep Tracker Price: Free / $3.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sleep Tracker is one of the newer sleep tracking apps on mobile. The sleep graphs on this one are pretty detailed. It attempts to graph each cycle of sleep, including REM, N1, N2, and N3 deep sleep. The app also comes with a dream journal (really), additional sleep stats, and more. It also features a multi-touch snooze timer. Each finger you touch the screen with will extend the snooze by five minutes. That's a dangerous feature for late sleepers. It's really new and we don't know how dedicated the developer is. It may make the cut on next year's update. It might not. We'll let you know! DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

SnoreLab Price: Free / Up to $6.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY SnoreLab is one of the more unique sleep tracker apps. It actually doesn't do most of the basic stuff. This one just records you snoring. It'll detect when you do snore, log the times, and then record you doing it. It'll also measure the intensity, frequency, and more. You can even log when you've been doing things like drinking to see their effects on your snoring. It'll email the sound files to you as well for easy reference. It won't give you graphs based on your N3 deep sleep cycle, but it's amazing for snoring. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Fitness band and manufacturer apps Price: Free (usually) DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Fitness trackers and manufacturer apps make a lot of sense. You wear things like your Fitbit almost 24/7. The app can track your sleep. Why not use it for that? These have the advantage of being made for specific hardware. That means they can generally do a pretty decent job of recording stuff. There are also other apps like Samsung Health that have the same advantages. Samsung optimizes the app for the phones they make. Thus, it may be more accurate than a third party solution. Your mileage may vary. However, you may want to try these out before seeking third party solutions. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final app lists to check out! 10 best clock apps and digital clock apps for Android 15 best Android fitness apps and workout apps

If we missed any of the best sleep tracker apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!