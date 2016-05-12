

One of gaming’s first big rivalries was between the SEGA Genesis and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). We know that Nintendo ultimately won the rivalry, but plenty of people still enjoyed the Genesis and there were plenty of great games for the system. If you’re aching for some nostalgia and the Genesis is your flavor of choice, we think you’ll enjoy the best SEGA Genesis emulators for Android! Please note that most of these should work with Mega Drive games and a few even work with SEGA CD, SEGA Mark III, and the SEGA Master System.

ClassicBoy is an emulator that actually houses several emulators in one. Included are emulators for the PlayStation 1, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advanced, and, of course, SEGA Genesis. The emulators seem to work pretty well and most of the user reviews are generally positive. The features include local multiplayer support, customizable gamepad layouts, and the usual stuff like save and load states. You can try it before you buy it to make sure it works for you which is always a positive thing.



GENPlusDroid is an open-source SEGA Genesis emulator that, admittedly, hasn’t been updated in a few years. The silver lining is that since it’s built for older devices and older versions of Android, it works pretty well on those platforms. This is great if you’re stuck on an older device and newer apps don’t quite run right. It features the basic stuff that all emulators have, like save and load states. It also has decent compatibility and performance. If you’re rocking a newer device or a newer version of Android, there are better options.



gGens is a simple SEGA emulator that focuses on performance and compatibility. It has a limited set of features, including save states and button layout customization, but excels at being just a darn good emulator. It is ad supported which has upset a few people and it is based on the MD.emu open source code, but if MD.emu’s $4.99 price tag is a little too much, then this may be the way to go. It is entirely free to use which is nice, but we would’ve liked to have seen an option to pay to remove the advertising.



MD.emu is considered the go-to solution for SEGA Genesis emulators. So much so that some other apps on this list are based on it. This one works with SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive games as well as SEGA CD and Mark III games. This makes it the most versatile emulator of the group. It also has the longest list of additional features, including hardware controller support, support for cheat codes, auto-saving, and support for various controller setups. It’s the one we’d recommend that you start with because it seems to be the most complete.



Retroarch is a multi-emulator app that supports dozens of systems. As you might have guessed, SEGA is one of them. The app supports Master, Genesis, Sega CD, Game Gear, and 32X in total so it should work for pretty much all of your needs. It has configurable controls and the usual array of emulator features such as save and load states, cheat codes, and more. The compatibility is really good and this is a great option if you want to explore more than one emulator at a time. It’s also open source and complete free which may entice some people.



