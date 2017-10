There are tons of things to do at parties. Many people drink and play beer pong. Others watch movies. In some cases, people might want to play some video games. There aren’t a ton of options. However, there is a small selection of Android games that are good for parties. Here are the best party games for Android.

Here are some more multiplayer games you might like! 5 best drinking games for Android Humans have been drinking for a long time. So long, in fact, that we now have drinking games that you can play to help expedite the process. We're sure that you know a variety of … 15 best local multiplayer games for Android Playing video games with other people is the best way to play video games. You get to share in the excitement, challenge your friends, and have fun together. Social gaming is relatively easy on Android. …

Evil Apples Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Cards Against Humanity is one of the best party games ever. Sadly, it's not available on Android. Evil Apples is a decent replacement. It features a similar mechanic to CAH. A player plays a red card. The other players play white cards that most comically answers the red card. The game boasts over 3,500 white answer cards, 800 red topic cards, and a bunch of multiplayer options. It also includes wildcards where players can write their own. It's a freemium game. That's about the only thing wrong with it. We do recommend getting the real Cards Against Humanity, though. It's pretty good. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Exploding Kittens Price: $1.99 / $1.99+ DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Exploding Kittens is another party game with cards. This one is a little easier to play. Players draw cards until the Exploding Kitten card shows up. The players must then deal with that. Last person standing wins. This has both a physical and digital copy. Both make great party games. It supports up to five players. You can also purchase optional DLC for more cards. It's not necessarily kid friendly, but it's definitely not something for mature audiences only like Evil Apples. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

NBA Jam Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY NBA Jam is one of the best sports arcade games out there. It's also one of the better party games. Players compete in two-on-two basketball. The rules are relatively relaxed with short games, local multiplayer options, and Android TV support. It's not great for a large crowd playing all at once. However, it's not difficult to set up a small tournament with people taking turns. It's a bit of a stretch. We just really like this game and all the various types of local multiplayer that it supports. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Jackbox Party Pack (three games) Price: $24.99 each DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Jackbox Party Pack is a trilogy of party games for actual parties. Players use their smartphones to engage in mass games. Each game in the series contains five mini-games with up to eight active participants. It's rather expensive. The whole trilogy costs about $75. It's also worth noting that these games are available on Steam as PC games as well. In any case, these are actual party games. They're also pretty good despite the price. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Spaceteam Price: Free / Up to $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Spaceteam is a mobile game version of hot potato with some Simon Says elements. The game has up to eight simultaneous players. Each player has the same game on screen. They must respond to the game's demands as a group. Failure to do so ends the game. It's playable on both Android and iOS. Thus, the platform wars don't apply to this game. It's a bunch of fun, especially after a few drinks. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final recommendations from us to you! 15 best free Android games of 2017! We all know that free Android games aren't always free these days, but many of them are very close if you have a little patience. Most Freemium bottlenecks occur when players get impatient and waiting … 15 best MMORPGs on Android MMORPGs are funny things. They have the ability to put you in a vast world filled with thousands of other people and you can play them almost infinitely without reaching the end. Their following is …

If we missed any great party games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!