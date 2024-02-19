15 best and biggest MMORPGs for Android

MMORPGs are funny things. They have the ability to put you in a vast world filled with thousands of other people, and you can play them almost infinitely without reaching the end. Their following is huge and vastly loyal. The experiences vary quite a bit between Android MMORPGs. Additionally, it can take some time before good MMORPGs really show their true colors. Thus, it also makes staying up on the latest good ones somewhat difficult. In any case, here are the best MMORPGs for Android! Please note that all of these use a free-to-play model for customizations, weapons, etc. There are only a few decent games with a subscription model, such as New School RuneScape.

We’d also like to officially mention School of Chaos Online (Google Play link). It’s an MMORPG that is very much not like most other MMORPGs and even lets you do stuff like make your own quests.

The best and biggest MMORPGs for Android

AdventureQuest 3D Price: Free to play

AdventureQuest 3D is a rapidly growing MMORPG. It features a lot of the same stuff that most MMORPGs have. You’ll be able to quest a whole bunch, raid dungeons, create a character, and more. Where AdventureQuest 3D really shines is its cross-platform support. You can play on mobile or PC in the same world with the same players. There is also support for multi-classing your characters, chatting, other social engagement, and more. There are bugs present like most. However, they don’t seem to be as egregious as other games.

Arcane Legends Price: Free to play

Arcane Legends has been around for a long time. Its longevity has made it one of the most successful MMORPGs out there. The game is pretty standard at its core. You’ll have three classes to choose from, each with unique skills and abilities. There are co-op play and PvP modes, so you can play and engage with other players. It also includes various PvP formats to keep things interesting. The developers have done a good job of updating the game to keep content fresh. There are tons of things to do. It can get a little repetitive, though.

Aurcus Online Price: Free to play

Aurcus Online has flown under the radar for most of its time in the Play Store. It strikes the usual chords as you can create your character, go questing, raid bosses with your friends, and even engage in PvP combat. Where this game really shines is the combat controls. You’ll use simple, one-tap attacks and skill releases culminating in fun, acrobatic attacks. The animations add a bit more eye candy to the mix. Most of the complaints around this one come from balance issues and pay-to-win mechanics in PvP. The rest of it seems to be pretty good.

Black Desert Mobile Price: Free to play

Black Desert Mobile is one of the newer Android MMORPGs. It boasts the usual MMORPG features, including a large open world, character customization, many quests and missions to play, online social elements, and more. Players can choose five different classes and a minor builder element with your camp. Of course, you also get the usual stuff like pets and mounts. This game seems to tick all of the boxes while having relatively few issues. Spending hundreds, if not thousands, of hours in the game is absolutely possible. It’s free to play like most mobile RPGs, but at least you can use Google Play Points to earn free stuff. You can also earn Google Play Points if you spend money on this game if that matters to you.

Diablo Immortal Price: Free to play

Diablo Immortal is a bit different in the MMORPG space. There isn’t as much multiplayer as some other MMOs, but you get a massive shared open world with other players. You take on a story from the Diablo world, complete with many characters from the franchise. You choose a character, play through missions and quests, and try to get stronger. The core gameplay is actually not half bad. It relies heavily on kiting rather than overpowering, but you can do both if you want to. The game is smooth, the graphics are decent, and there is plenty to do.

The only real issue with Diablo Immortal is the in-app purchases. Due to luck, it can cost tens of thousands of dollars to max out your character. However, if you take the free-to-play method and grind it out, you can avoid almost all of that with time and a little luck. If you are the type to buy your way to the top, this game isn’t for you. If you want a moderately decent MMORPG, this works.

Dragon Raja Price: Free to play

Dragon Raja is one of the most popular MMORPGs on mobile for good reason. It’s enjoyable, looks good, and has some of the best character customizations in any mobile MMO. In terms of gameplay, it’s a solid game. There are a ton of quests to do, a story to follow, strong social elements, and above-average graphics. Unlike most, this one blends fantasy elements with real-world locations, so it has a modern twist. It has a bit of a slow start but gets going once you’re properly introduced into the game world. It has in-app purchases, but they seem to be mostly cosmetics, as far as we can tell. It’s good as long as the developer updates the game properly.

Grow Stone Online Price: Free to play

Grow Stone Online is a retro-style MMORPG. We don’t mean it acts like an old MMORPG. The graphics are 2D pixel art. It has most of the features of an MMORPG. That includes a vast world to explore, people to play with, many bad guys to kill, and much loot to collect. You can join clans and all of that jazz as well. It worked well in our testing. We didn’t disconnect, and the controls are easy enough to learn. It’s a freemium game, but you kind of expect that in this genre. It’s good, for sure.

Lineage 2: Revolution Price: Free to play

Lineage 2: Revolution is one of the newer MMORPGs on mobile. It features some decent graphics, tons of content, and the usual array of mobile MMORPG stuff. It does have some unique stuff, though. That includes a 50-vs-50 Fortress Siege mode that is pretty epic when it works. You can do the usual stuff like questing, joining guilds and clans, and more. It’s a freemium game. Thus, it has many of the same issues as all of these others. However, it’s not too bad for a few dozen hours of fun if you don’t mind a few bugs. You can also earn rewards with Google Play Points for this title.

Old School RuneScape Price: Free / $7.49 per month / $99.99 per year

Old School RuneScape is, well, OSRS for mobile devices. This is one of the most interesting MMORPGs on Android. For starters, you can play it for free without any free-to-play elements. You can get even more content if you subscribe. Both of these are strikingly different from the freemium model that most MMORPGs use. The game also boasts hundreds of quests, a rich in-game economy, and plenty of other things to do. The subscription players also get a map with a ton of extra stuff.

It works cross-platform, and the developers do an above-average job listening to players. The graphics are a little old school, but everything else about the game is good. This may be the best MMORPG on mobile right now, and a full mobile client is also available (Google Play) if you want better graphics with the gameplay. You can go with the old-school version or the full version. Both are pretty great.

Perfect World Mobile Price: Free to play

Perfect World Mobile doesn’t have the highest download numbers, but it’s a reasonably decent MMORPG. The game boasts above-average graphics for the genre, tons of things to do, and a large game world. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, so you have most of the MMORPG stuff like mounts, emotes, the ability to play with others, and mostly standard combat mechanics. It’s been around for 13 years on PC, and while it’s definitely not as expansive as the PC version, it’s still pretty fun. Just watch out for the in-app purchases because they can get absurdly pricey.

Rucoy Online Price: Free to play

Rucoy Online is another one of those unique Android MMORPGs. You play as a 2D sprite. The game also takes place on a 2D map. It features three character classes that you can switch between at will. You’ll also get an open world to explore, many quests, and more. The game offers various multiplayer options, including PvP and co-op modes. It’s a lighter, slightly refreshing take on the MMORPG genre. However, on the other hand, this game isn’t as deep as other MMORPGs.

Talion Price: Free to play

Talion is another one of the newer Android MMORPGs. It has many of the same stuff as other MMORPGs, including the large open world, many quests, massive cooperative and competitive battles, and online PvP. We enjoyed that this game has FPS-style PvP modes such as Occupy, where you capture a point and fire catapults at each other. Character customization is above average, and the stories and quests aren’t amazing, but they aren’t terrible, either. This is an auto-play MMORPG, so players who dislike that should skip it. Additionally, the micro-transaction strategy is very aggressive as of the time of this writing. You can still progress without them, but it takes longer.

Toram Online Price: Free to play

Toram Online is a favorite of our readership. There isn’t a class system. Everyone is given skill trees that they can fill out as they see fit. You also have the ability to customize weapons and change their abilities. It adds up to being one of the more customizable MMORPGs that we’ve seen. The graphics and gameplay give it a Final Fantasy (jRPG) feeling. There is also a campaign mode with an option to play co-op. You won’t find an MMORPG like this very often. It does have the occasional bug and connection issue, though. Just something to be aware of.

Warspear Online Price: Free to play

Warspear Online is one of those MMORPGs that have been around for a long time. As such, it’s had a lot of opportunities to expand its universe. It currently comes with over 1500 quests, 150 achievements, PvP with up to five vs five combat, eight environments, and more. The character creation is also fairly expansive. You can choose between four classes, two alliances, and 12 character classes. You can even take up crafting to make your own gear. The in-app purchase strategy is also fairly aggressive in this title.

MU ORIGIN 3: Diviner Price: Free to play

Although MU Origin 3 may not break new ground in the MMO genre, its visuals are undeniably stunning. With many features, it might initially overwhelm players, but its blend of automated and manual gameplay prevents it from becoming excessively repetitive or tedious. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to showcase the capabilities of their top-tier Android devices.

What truly distinguishes MU Origin 3 is its combat system. Unlike traditional point-and-click mechanics seen in games like Old School RuneScape, MU Origin 3 promotes dynamic and fast-paced gameplay. While MMO combat often varies between calming and monotonous, MU Origin 3 maintains an engaging tempo. This is worth trying if you’re seeking a contemporary MMO experience that still honors classic formulas.

