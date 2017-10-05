

Nothing beats a good massage. It relaxes you. It can also help with things like body pain, stress, and other ailments. You can learn to give good massages through a variety of methods. That includes some Android apps. There aren’t a ton of options, but there are a few. Here are the best massage apps for Android! Please note, there are rules for being a professional masseuse. These apps won’t give you that certification. You can read more about the laws for being a practicing masseuse (at least in the United States) by reading this link.

Here are some more app lists you might find interesting! 10 best health apps for Android Getting healthy is something that is on everyone's mind at some point. Better health can lead to lower hospital bills, feeling better, and doing more things. Thankfully, there are a ton of applications on smartphones … 10 best meditation apps for Android Many people vaunt the usefulness of meditation. The claims are that it improves health, your mental faculties, and more. We're not medical professionals, so we're not going to attempt to prove or disprove those notions. …

Google Play Books (or your favorite book e-store) Price: Free app / Books cost money DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Play Books is an ebook store. You can buy all kinds of books. That includes fiction, non-fiction, and instructional guides. Yes, that includes massage books, masseuse instruction, and other books like that. Google Play Books is probably your best bet as an Android owner. However, Amazon's Kindle platform, Barnes&Noble's Nook platform, and others have many of the same books. All of them make for good massage apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Massage Body Spots Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Massage Body Spots is one of the basic massage apps. It won't show you any unique techniques or anything like that. However, it does have a decent library of pressure points and spots to actually massage. Some of it isn't accurate information. Still, it's not bad to have some extra knowledge at your disposal. The app is also totally free with no in-app purchases. There are some advertisements, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Udemy Price: Free / Course costs vary DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Udemy is an educational app. It features tons of online crash courses for a lot of various topics. Yes, that includes massages. It features several courses on the subject, including basic massage techniques, couples massage techniques, and more. The app gives you access to the lectures, notes, etc for the course. You can also interact with Udemy on their website. That gives it decent cross-platform support. The app is free to download. Courses will cost money. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Urban Massage Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Urban Massage is one of the newer massage apps. It works like similar apps such as Soothe. You hire masseuses to come give you a massage. You can book up to two at once for couple's massages. It also offers different people for different types, including pregnancy, deep tissue, sports, and others. Google Maps can give you this kind of info too, but Urban Massage works really well for people who get massages frequently. The app is free, but obviously massages will cost money. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

YouTube Price: Free / $9.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY YouTube is good for almost everything. That includes massage tips, tricks, tutorials, how-tos, and more. There are a variety of channels and videos that tackle the subject. There are also videos with relaxing music that works great for massage music. It doesn't substitute for an actual education. However, it's more than good enough for giving your significant other a better massage. YouTube is totally free to use with ads. You can get YouTube Red for $9.99 per month to get rid of ads, enable background play, and more. It's great, as usual. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final app list suggestions for you! 15 best Android fitness apps and workout apps There isn't much you can do for your body that is better than getting in shape, staying in shape, and working out. It lowers all of the bad things (cholesterol, blood pressure, etc) and heightens … 15 Best eBook reader apps for Android Finding the right eBook reader apps (also called eReaders) can be difficult. There are a variety of eBook types, plenty of file formats to deal with, and then there are different kinds of books (novels, …

If we missed any great massage apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!