

Finding the right eBook reader apps (also called eReaders) can be difficult. There are a variety of eBook types, plenty of file formats to deal with, and then there are different kinds of books (novels, comics, etc) that make the whole experience a little complicated. Don’t worry, we can help by showing you the best eBook reader apps for Android so you can just start reading.

[Price: Free / $3.79]

Aldiko Book Reader has been around for a long time and it’s an excellent middle-of-the-road option for those looking for something solid that works. It features support for EPUB, PDF, and Adobe DRM encrypted eBooks as well as eBook support for books rented from public libraries. It has a decent interface that’s easy to use and some nifty features like global text search in a book and some organizational features. There’s a free version to try out and a paid version with all of the features.



[Price: Free / $0.99 / $2.67 / $9.72]

AlReader is a newer eBook reader and it has plenty of functionality. It is one of the few eReaders left that supports all the way down to Android 1.6 which is great if you’re trying to convert a really old device into an eReader. It also supports the most common eBook formats, including EPUB (no DRM), RTF, MOBI, PRC, and others. It also comes with a wave of reading featurings, including customizations for scrolling, alignment, page turning animations, viewing modes, and various color profiles. It’s surprisingly good and worth a shot.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

Bookari eBook Reader used to be called Mantano Reader and it’s one of the most recommended eBook reader apps we know of. You can sync your bookshelf across various devices and you can buy books from a large variety of stores to help augment your collection. It supports most of the common eBook formats, including EPUB2 and PDF. Each file type has its own set of features for easier reading. It’s a good all around app to use, especially if you pull from a lot of different online bookstores.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Cool Reader is another of many eBook reader apps that have been around for a long time. This one supports a ton of different formats, including EPUB, FB2, Doc, Txt, RTF, HTML, MOBI, and PML, along with OPDS and LitRes support. Aside from its broad range of supported file types, it also has a decent, if somewhat antiquated interface with a charming “aged paper” look with some cool animations to give it a bit of realism. The experience is rather enjoyable and the app is free to download so it’s worth a shot.



[Price: Free / $2.99]

EBookDroid is an eReader that focuses mainly on PDF and DJVU files. It fancies itself a document viewer, but should work pretty well for most eBooks that are in the proper format. It features text selection, external dictionary support, annotations, and text notes. While this isn’t all that great of a feature set for, say, novels, those looking for eBook reader apps that read textbooks may find these features more handy. It also comes with some formatting options to help give you the most comfortable reading experience it can. You can get the free version or the pro version for $2.99.



[Price: Free]

FBReader is among the most popular eBook reader apps because it is totally free to use. It supports a ton of formats, including EPUB, FB2, RTF, Doc, HTML, and plain text. It’s also one of the few out there that supports AZW3 (Amazon Kindle eBooks). It also supports PDFs, but requires a (free) plugin first. It also comes with a built-in browser for finding eBooks to download which is helpful. On top of that, it has a variety of customization options, library syncing, and more. It’s a solid option, especially considering it’s non-existent price tag.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

FullReader+ is another newer entrant into the eReader space. It supports well over a dozen formats in total and comes with a decent, if slightly outdated design that get jobs done. It also features tons of reading features, font sizes, animation options, day and night modes, and you can even create reminders for yourself to let yourself know that it’s time to stop reading. The app has a paid version for $4.99 that shows up as a single in-app purchase.



[Price: Free]

Google Play Books wasn’t a great eBook reader when it first came out, but has been progressively improving over time. It’s tied to the Google Play Store and most of the stuff you’ll read will come from there. However, you can upload PDF and EPUB files to your library which can then be synced to your various devices which is a nice tough. The interface is modern with Material Design elements and this is an excellent option if you’re looking for an eBook platform instead of just an eBook reader.



[Price: Free]

Kobo BooksKobo Books is another ecosystem based app that provides you with over four million books that you can purchase and read. This is a very basic app and doesn’t appear to have any features that allow you to read books that you already own. However, if you buy into the system, the app will sync your bookmarks and library, recommend new books based on your reading habits, and it comes with a few extra features like Night Mode. It’s not bad once you get a few books in your collection.



[Price: Free]

Kindle, like Kobo, is a standalone book store ecosystem where you can buy and read eBooks. It was one of the original eBook vendors and has a gigantic selection. It will sync your bookmarks and library and you can also use a built-in dictionary, sample books before buying them, and Amazon Prime subscribers can “borrow” books from their library. It also has a decent selection of free books to get yourself started. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t read eBooks that are already on your device.



[Price: Free / $4.99]

Moon+ Reader is another eBook reader that we’ve seen recommended a ton of times. It has a variety of features, including themes, support for various formats (including EPUB, PDF, mobi, FB2, TXT, HTML, RAR, ZIP, OPDS, CHM, CBR, and CBZ), and variou types of scroll modes to make reading easier. Updates over the last year have added in some Material Design and the app looks good and is easy to use as a result. This one has a lot to offer and there is a free and paid version to try, depending on your financial situation.



[Price: Free]

Nook has been Amazon Kindle’s direct competitor for a number of years. While the retail giant has all but won the rivalry, Nook is still a very respectable source of eBooks. Like others, you can sync your bookmarks and library across devices and the service offers over four million books that you can sample and purchse. The app works pretty well, although it is a bit basic in a few respects. Nook also has over 1000 magazines and newspapers which adds a lot of extra stuff tor read. Unfortunately, like Kobo and Kindle, Nook doesn’t read eBooks you have locally stored.



[Price: Free]

PocketBook is an eReader with a lot going for it. It features a simple interface that makes reading eBooks relatively simple. It has support for well over a dozen file types, including Adobe DRM files and OPDS. It features text-to-speech which will read the files for you, the ability to add notes to files, and a few viewing modes so you can choose the more comfortable set up. It’s not as feature heavy as others, but it’s an excellent option if you need something simple. It’s also totally free with no in-app purchases, which is nice.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Prestigio is a relatively newer addition to the eReader space, but it still has a ton of useful features. It has a high number of supported file types, including the common ones like PDF, DJVU, EPUB, and others. Updates over the last year have added in Material Design, which adds to the ease of use and overall look of the app in a positive way. It also features in-app book stores, various themes, and you can sign up for an account and sync your books across devices. Overall, it’s not a bad way to go.

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Universal Book Reader a clean, functional eBook reader that provides a solid experience. It has support for mainly EPUB and PDF (DRM and non-DRM) files along with a built-in browser so you can shop for eBooks from other stores. It also has support for Feedbooks store directly integrated, which is nice if you use that service. The app has a modern design with splashes of Material Design that we liked a lot and it’s free to download and try.



Honorable Mention: Shelfie

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Shelfie (formerly known as BitLit) is a different kind of eBook reader. This one allows you to scan in the books you already own and then get eBook versions of them for reading on your devices. The idea is that you own the books, so why not get the eBook or audiobook version? Currently, it supports about 250,000 different titles (and growing) and digitizing your bookshelf is a lot easier than hauling around books all the time. If you have a fairly large collection, it may be worth checking out to see if some of them can be converted so you don’t have to buy them again.



If we missed any of the best eBook reader apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! This is an update of a formerly written article, so check the comments for some suggestions from our readers!