

Finding work is both easier and harder than it used to be. It’s easier because the magic of the Internet allows you to search large databases and the magic of word processing allows you to create tight, solid resumes and CVs. However, navigating those things can be difficult for some people because not everything is straightforward. There are a ton of places to look, a lot of overlap, and a bunch of accounts to make. It could be easier. In this roundup, we’ll look at the best job search apps for Android!

App for Craigslist Pro Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Craigslist is a decent spot for job searching. You usually won't find super high paying jobs or jobs that require a lot of experience. However, the service is usually awash in entry-level stuff, simpler jobs, freelance stuff, and the like. It's an excellent resource for self-employed people. It's also good for fast, quick work if needed. App for Craigslist Pro is one of many Craigslist apps, but this one seems to be fairly stable. Any of them would make good job search apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Glassdoor Job Search Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Glassdoor is a one of the more popular job search apps. It includes more features than most other apps in the category. For instance, you can find out average earnings of many career fields. There are also company reviews from employees of the company. It's not always accurate, but it can give you a good idea of what to expect. The job search tool is simple, the design looks good, and there are additional tools to find you a job. It's also entirely free and that's great. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Search Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Google app is one of the surprisingly good job search apps. You simply search for the job you want in Google Search. The results will sometimes have posting about those jobs in your area. It sources a variety of sites, including Glassdoor, Snagajob, and others. Thus, it's more efficient than using any one of those individually. Plus, it's accessible from any browser app or the Google App. Of course, it's also free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Indeed Job Search Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Indeed Job Search is another popular job search app. It boasts a user base of 100 million people. That's encouraging for job recruiters. It also boasts jobs in 50 countries in 28 languages. The interface is a little old. However, all of the functions work well. You can upload your resume, search for jobs in a number of categories, and save jobs to apply for later. It's one of the big dogs in the category and a lot of jobs show up there. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Linkedin Job Search Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY LinkedIn is a social network for professionals. LinkedIn Job Search is an extension of that network for job hunters. It features a bunch of jobs, direct integration with your LinkedIn profile, and a bunch of the basic features. You can save jobs, search for jobs, and notifications when new jobs in your category pop up. It even tracks the status of your applications. It's surprisingly good at what it does. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Resume Builder Pro Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Resumem Builder Pro does what the name says it does. Naturally, it can’t hold a candle to powerful desktop apps like Microsoft Office and other such things. For mobile, though, you can’t do much better than this. You can build a basic resume that includes the usual things like skills, objective, experience, education, and references. Filling in the info is easy enough. The generated resumes look highly professional even if it lacks a bit of flair. It’s an essential app for those looking for jobs. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Snagajob Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Snagajob is one of the better job search apps. It features a simple design, all the basic features, and tons of jobs to apply for. Some of the unique features include daily job notifications for jobs that are close to what you want along with a personality test for potential employers. Other than that, it's a fairly basic job searching experience. Plus, this is one of the sites that Google Search sources for their jobs. It's not bad. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Trovit Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Trovit is another one of the more popular job search apps. It features a pretty decent search with plenty of filters to find the kind of job that you want. You can also add jobs to your bookmarks for future use. The app can also send you alerts when jobs that fit what you want show up. It's an excellent way to apply for a lot of jobs very quickly. The ratings in Google Play have improved immensely over the last year as well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

ZipRecruiter Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY It didn't take long for ZipRecruiter to amass over one million downloads. It's one of the newer job search apps. However, many people already trust it. It features the basic stuff like job searches, the ability to save jobs, and other stuff. You can also immediately apply to jobs once you fill out a couple of forms and upload your resume. This one-click apply feature makes it really simple getting your name out there. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Uber, Lyft, DogVacay, etc Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY There are a variety of apps for the self-employed. Uber, Lyft, DogVacay, Etsy, Pro Referral by Home Depot, and many others offer opportunities for contractors and freelancers to make money. It all depends on what you want to do. It can be great for making a few extra bucks or as a part time job. Some people even go all the way and make a decent living with these apps. They're not job search apps necessarily, but they do offer job opportunities. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

