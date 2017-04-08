

We’re not in an era where having cloud storage is a good idea. It’s efficient, doesn’t take up your internal storage, and it’s far more convenient than carrying a hard drive around everywhere. it also makes it easier to share files with other people. You can get ahead of the curve with these awesome cloud storage services and apps for Android! There are also some great free cloud storage apps here that don’t cost you anything!

Amazon Drive Price: Free app / $12 per year / $60 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Amazon Drive is a good start for anyone who uses Amazon Prime. Those with Amazon Prime will already get 5GB of free storage along with unlimited backup for photos and videos. You can upgrade to unlimited storage for about $60 per year. You can also use it if you don’t have Amazon Prime but the 5GB of storage and unlimited photo backup will run you $12/year. The app is a bit buggy at times, but it works well enough and you can access your files online anytime. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Box Price: Free / $5-$15 per month / Enterprise options DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Box.com is an up and comer in the cloud storage world. There are a variety of file management apps and others that have Box integration as well and that's nice. New users can sign up for personal accounts for free and get 10GB of free storage while $10/month gets you 100GB. Business prices range from $5-$15/month per user and include far more features. The app works pretty well and it puts an emphasis on simplicity and organization. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Dropbox Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $99 per year / Other options DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Everybody knows about Dropbox and there’s a good chance that some of you have this app pre-installed on your devices already. For normal users, you get 2GB of free cloud storage when you sign up with an option to upgrade to 1TB for $9.99/month or $99.99 per year. Business and enterprise use have a different set of prices. The app comes with auto-photo upload, easy sharing options, the latest Android design elements, Microsoft Office support, and the ability to send files to others. It’s a very solid option with more features than most. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Drive Price: Free / $1.99-$99.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Drive is one of the most well-known and popular cloud storage apps available. Users get 15GB free out of the gate with unlimited photo and video backup via Google Photos if they so choose. There is also an assortment of office apps available for documents, note taking, spreadsheets, and presentations. You can upgrade to 100GB ($1.99/month) or 1TB ($9.99) for fairly cheap and there is an option for 10TB as well ($99.99 per month). Most Android devices have this pre-installed so it’s worth a shake to see if you like it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

MediaFire Price: Free / $7.50-$80 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY MediaFire started out as a file sharing service but has become a pretty decent cloud storage service in its own right. You can upload whatever you want and the service revolves around sharing and playing with those files in the cloud. Free users get 10GB. You can get 1TB for $7.50 per month (billed annually) or 100TB for $80 per month (billed quarterly). The app is a bit antiquated and a few users have had some issues, but it seems to work well enough overall. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

MEGA Price: Free / Free, 4.99€-29.99€ per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Mega is the sequel to the now-defunct Megaupload, a cloud storage service that was taken down by the authorities a couple of years ago. Mega is an up-and-coming service that gives users 50GB for free just for signing up which is easily the largest sign-up bonus we’ve seen. It comes with a range of storage options that span from 200GB to 4TB. The app is quite flashy but there are a few bugs here and there that some people have experienced. Its biggest feature is that it encrypts all files uploaded to it for added security and protection. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Microsoft OneDrive Price: Free / $1.99-$9.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Microsoft OneDrive is a popular cloud storage option because it integrates directly with a variety of Windows products. For starters, can get 5GB of free cloud storage and you can upgrade to 100GB for $1.99. OneDrive storage is also included in every Office 365 subscription, be it for personal use or for businesses. You can get a bundled package of OneDrive space and Microsoft Office 365 for $6.99 per month (1TB, one device) or $9.99 per month (5TB, five devices). That's actually a fairly good deal for office software and space. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Resilio Sync Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Resilio Sync (formerly BitTorrent Sync) is the best cloud storage solution for everyone that wants to do their own cloud storage. This app allows you to use your desktop, laptop, NAS, tablet, or even your own home-built server as a destination for your phone syncing. It operates exactly like Dropbox, Google Drive, etc, except you’ll be using your own machine to store everything. It’s an excellent option for those who are security conscious but still need cloud storage also. The only downside is that you’ll need to keep your receiving machine on all the time so that the syncing can be done. The best part is that the app is completely free and you’ll have as much storage as your receiving device can hold. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Tresorit Price: Free / $12.50-$30 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Tresorit is one of the newer and more expensive cloud storage options. However, it takes security very seriously. It features end-to-end encryption of every file uploaded to its service. Basic accounts get 1GB of storage. $12.50 per month earns you 100GB while $30 per month nets you 1TB. Additionally, the pro plans include far more security features than the free account will. There are also additional options for businesses and enterprise use. It's a strong option for those who don't mind paying for it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Yandex.Disk Price: Free / $1-$10 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Yandex Disk is a lesser-known but potentially great cloud storage option. They offer up 10GB of free cloud storage for signing up and you can get 10GB more (total of 20GB) for $1/month or you can add 100GB for $2/month. There is also a “server package” that gives you 1TB for $10/month. All three plans can be paid annually as well if you prefer to go that route. The app is also surprisingly good with Material Design elements and one of the few instances where yellow actually works in an application design. There are bugs but most people seem to be happy with this underrated option. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

