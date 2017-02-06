

It’s easier than ever to access good anime. Streaming services have given tons of people access to stuff they never had before. Being a fan, especially in places outside of Japan, is fairly easy now. There are tons of ways to engage with the culture. Let’s check out a few of them for mobile phones. The industry is still growing but there are some decent apps here and there. Here are the best anime apps for Android! Please note that some sites, like Funimation, have excellent streaming sites but their apps still need work. It’s just something to keep in mind.

Amazon is a pretty decent spot for anime fans. You can find a variety of memorabilia there, including a decent selection of things like Nendoroids, Gunpla, figurines, and other stuff. Additionally, the Amazon Kindle app has a decent selection of manga that you can purchase and read. Some of it is accessible in the Kindle app while others have to be purchased and delivered. It's a good spot for fans to look around for some fun stuff. You won't find a lot of rarer stuff and things can get really expensive sometimes. Still, it's good to have it around.

Comixology is one of the best comics apps out there. It is stocked with the usual stuff like super hero comics, DC and Marvel stuff, and things like that. However, it also has a fairly decent selection of manga. You can buy manga and read it right from the app. It also features device syncing. That means you can buy on one device and read on another. You can also subscribe to their service and read all the comics and manga you want to. It's one of the unexpectedly better anime apps.

Crunchyroll is one of the biggest streaming apps out there for anime fans. It offers a delightful selection of anime that you can stream. You can stream for free if you'd like. Unfortunately, the ads are a little brutal. You can subscribe to one of their services to get ad free streaming and discounts on figure and such. Their subtitled selections are extremely good. Unfortunately, their English dubbed selection still needs some work. As long as you don't mind reading subtitles, this is as good as it gets. It also has Chromecast support. Crunchyroll is easily one of the best anime apps.

Drawing Tutorials: Anime and Manga Price: Free
Those who want to draw anime have a lot of really good tutorial apps to choose from. Drawing Tutorials: Anime and Manga is one of them. It has a variety of tutorials, the ability to use your own photos, and some decent drawing tools. There is even a free drawing mode without tutorials so you can try on your own. It's great for beginners. Intermediates and advanced drawers may need something with a few additional features. On the plus side, the app is completely free to download and use.

Hulu Price: $7.99 per month / $11.99 per month
Hulu is one of the better anime apps out there for streaming. It has a decent collection of stuff, including a lot of popular shows. The service itself is easy enough to use. You can also get a cheaper, limited commercial subscription or pay for a no-ads experience. The only downside of Hulu is that their anime collection can be a little inconsistent. Some anime may have a season of English dub while the second season is only subtitled and the third season is back to being dubbed again. Otherwise it's a good option for anime fans.

Netflix Price: $7.99 / $9.99 / $11.99
Netflix is pretty much the best streaming app for most things. It's also a top three option for anime lovers. The services carries a variety of anime with both subtitles and English dubs. That includes a few original series, including The Seven Deadly Sins, Knights of Sidonia, and a couple of others. There are a few prices you can go for. The $7.99 gives you one screen while the $11.99 lets you stream on four screens at once with UHD streaming (on available titles). Anyone looking for good anime apps should check it out. You can get a free trial to sample the goods before committing to the subscription.

Plex Price: Free / $4.99 per month
Plex is a great option for people who have a collection of their own anime. It allows you to set up a server on your computer and then stream the videos directly to your phone, Xbox, PlayStation, and even some smart TVs. It also comes with Chromecast support so you can view stuff that way too. You can pay a one-time fee and unlock all of the features of the app. You can also get a Plex Pass subscription which delivers even more features. The app has a free trial before you have to pay anything if you're interested.

Tumblr Price: Free
Tumblr is a great place for anime fans. Tons of users start anime-themed pages where you can find stuff like reviews, opinions, artwork, cosplay, and all sorts of other bric-a-brac. Alternatively, you can start your own and contribute to the experience. There isn't a rating on this site, so you can even find some unsavory stuff if you really want to. The app itself is set up well with a modern design and easy usage. It's a good way to kill a few minutes or read some fun opinions from fellow fans. The app is completely free and worth a shot.

Viz Media Price: Free with in-app purchases
Viz Media is a large publisher of anime related stuff. It's one one of a few large publishers that take their mobile apps relatively seriously. Viz Media has a few apps. They have their own dedicated manga app that is decidedly average. They also have an official app for their Weekly Shonen Jump magazine which is a fairly popular publication. You can also check out their manga app specifically for Naruto if you're into that one. All three apps work pretty well, although they'll all ask you spend some money. We hope other publishers take a hint and make some decent apps as well.

YouTube Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $14.99 per month
YouTube is an excellent app for anime fans. You can find all kinds of awesome stuff on this one. There are theme songs, soundtracks, and sometimes even an entire series or two just laying around. As a fan, you can make your own little contributions if you want to as well. On top of that, there are a variety of YouTube personalities that do videos about anime so you can find reviews, opinions, lists, and sometimes even news. You can use YouTube entirely for free or get YouTube Red ($9.99 for one person, $14.99 for up to six people) for ad-free viewing and background play.

