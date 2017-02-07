Manga has been around for decades. It’s also a fairly big part of Japanese culture. Now, people all around the world are starting to really get into manga. It hasn’t proliferated quite yet. However, your mobile device can be a great place to find some. Here are the best manga apps for Android.
- Want even more? Here are the best anime apps for Android!
- Have your own digital collection of manga? Here are the best ebook reader apps so you can read them!
Related best app lists:
- Check out the best PDF reader apps for Android!
- Or take a closer look at the best video streaming apps! Some of them even show anime!
If we missed any great manga apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.