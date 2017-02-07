

Manga has been around for decades. It’s also a fairly big part of Japanese culture. Now, people all around the world are starting to really get into manga. It hasn’t proliferated quite yet. However, your mobile device can be a great place to find some. Here are the best manga apps for Android.

Amazon Kindle Price: Free (books cost money) Amazon Kindle is an excellent place to start a budding manga collection. The site has a variety of manga titles. Some of them are accessible through the Kindle app. You will have to settle for a hard copy sometimes. That makes it good for both people who prefer a digital collection and those who prefer having hard copies. The prices are generally fair although some manga can cost a bit extra. Amazon Prime subscribers can get faster shipping. It's a good spot to find stuff that you generally wouldn't be able to find in a book store. It's not bad as far as manga apps go.

Animo Anime and Manga Price: Free Animo is a social network for manga and anime fans. The general idea is to explore the network, find recommendations, and discover new stuff. The service boasts itself as a place for fans of anime, manga, vocaloid music, cosplay, and the like. You'll find a clean design that makes navigating the app easy enough. Using the network is a little bit weird but that's to be expected with an offshoot social network like this. You won't find actual manga to read like most manga apps, but you can find some decent ideas on what to read. The app is free and highly rated if you're interested.

Comixology Price: Free / $5.99 per month Comixology is a comic book app with a lot to offer. It's predominately made for fans of regular comics like Marvel or DC. However, the app has a pretty decent selection of manga. On top of that, the app is built specifically to read comics and that style of literature. That makes it a great spot for fans to read comics comfortably on a smartphone or tablet. The manga is reasonably priced or you can subscribe to Comixology's service and read the manga for free. Their selection is purely digital so it's not great for those who are building physical collections. Otherwise, it's one of the top notch manga apps.

Crunchyroll Manga Price: Free / $6.95 / $11.95 Crunchyroll is one of the best anime streaming sites out there. For $6.95 per month, you can access all of their anime. That's one of the largest legitimate source of English subtitled anime on the Internet. As it turns out, subscribing to Crunchyroll also gives you access to all of the service's manga. The app is having some issues because it is fairly new. However, you can kill two birds with one stone here. You subscribe once to Crunchyroll and you get both anime and manga. That includes a simulpub set up where new issues of popular manga are available rather quickly. Anyone who subscribes to Crunchyroll should have this too.

Google Play Books Price: Free Google Play Books is Google's platform for buying books. It's a lot like Amazon's Kindle. You can surf through titles, buy them, and then download them to read. It'll sync to anything that's connected to your Google account and you can even upload your own EPUB or PDF files to add to your library. That's something no other manga apps can do. The manga selection is pretty decent as well. It has a ton of selections along with reviews so you can see what other people think. The reading modes are good and the design is simple to use. Google Play Books also comes pre-installed on many Android devices. That means you may be able to get manga without taking up any more space on your phone for third party apps.

Manga Reader Price: Free Manga Reader is one of a few free manga apps out there worth trying. It brings together over 30 collections into one app. Since that's a lot of content, the app also has a variety of organizational features to help you keep everything in check. It also features three reading modes, cloud syncing, various search options, and more. The app also includes Material Design which makes navigation and usage fairly easy. It's not the best way to get manga (we encourage you to pay for it so the artists get paid), but this will do in a pinch if you really need something to read.

MangaZone Price: Free MangaZone is an app that lets you read manga. The developers state that the app was made with manga fans in mind. It features a clean interface along with a simple search. That makes using the app rather easy. It also features more than 15,000 titles that you can read, a section to talk about it with other fans, customized reading settings and a lot more. The manga is free to download which isn't necessarily ideal, but it works if you need something to read and you're short on money. It's one of the more decent manga apps, although we again encourage our readers to pay for at least some of their manga.

Nook Price: Free Nook is a reading platform from Barnes & Noble. In practice, it works a lot like Amazon's Kindle and Google Play Books. It features a ton of ebook material that you can purchase and download to read. Like most, it features syncing across devices, a decent selection of manga, and a variety of reading modes and settings. You can even create a profile and share your manga to another profile if you want. This helps you and your friends lend each other books even if they're digital. It's a nifty experience and one of the must-try manga apps.

Viz Media manga apps Price: Free with in-app purchases Unlike all of the other manga apps on this list, Viz Media is actually a manga publisher. Fans of manga may know them for their Weekly Shonen Jump magazine where a lot of popular series are serialized. On Android, you can get the official Weekly Shonen Jump magazine app and read issues. They also have a standard manga reading app along with a Naruto-specific manga app if you're into that. All three apps are free to download although you'll be asked to spend some money on the content. Additionally, the apps still need a little work, but they seem to be good most of the time.

ZingBox Manga Price: Free Zingbox is a manga reading app. It's a simple app that boasts a large library and the ability to download issues for offline reading. It also features a danmu system for those interested in doing that. It also includes frequent updates, support for over ten languages, and more. It's a relatively simple app compared to some other manga apps on the list. That makes it a good option for beginners and those who prefer a more minimalist experience. All of the manga there is free and as we've said a few time, we really encourage people to buy manga before downloading it for free. Otherwise, it's a pretty decent app.

If we missed any great manga apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments!