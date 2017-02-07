

Drawing is a nearly ubiquitous past time. People from cultures all over the world have been doing it since before recorded history. We’ve evolved a lot since the old days. Instead of cave walls, we now have phones, tablets, and computers to draw on. The artist bug can hit anybody and we want to help. Here are the best drawing apps for Android!

Adobe Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch Price: Free (optional Creative Cloud subscription) DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Adobe Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch are two drawing apps from Adobe. Illustrator Draw features a variety of drawing features, including layers, five different pen tips with various customization features each, and you can even zoom in up to x64 to apply finer details to your work. When you're done, you can export it to your device for sharing or you can export it to your desktop for use on other Adobe products. You can also import designs from Adobe Capture CC. Photoshop Sketch has a variety of features of its own. Both apps can also work together so you can import and export projects back and forth between the two. They're free downloads and you can get an optional Creative Cloud subscription to unlock more features. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

ArtFlow Price: Free / $2.99 / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY ArtFlow is one of the more in-depth drawing apps. Its main claim to fame is the ridiculous number of brushes it provides. You can use one of the 70 brush, smudge, and other tools to make your artwork shine. It also features layers and includes layer blending. You can export to JPEG, PNG, or even PSD so you can import it into Photoshop later. To top things off, you'll have access to Nvidia's DirectStylus support if you're rocking an Nvidia device. It's a solid all-around option for both kids and adults. You can download it for free to try it out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

dotpict Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY dotpict is one of the more unique drawing apps. This one lets you do pixel art. It offers up a grid and you can zoom in and move around to create little scenes or people simply by filling in the pixel boxes. You can then zoom out to see your whole creation. The app also includes auto-saving, undo and redo, and you can export your work when you're done. Other than that, it's not too feature heavy and it stays out of your way while you draw. It's an excellent app for those who enjoy creating pixel art. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Draw Something Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Draw Something isn't like most drawing apps. That's most because it's a game. In this game, you draw things and then another player tries to guess what you drew. Then they draw something and you try to figure out what it is. It's not necessarily for serious artists, but it does scratch that doodling itch. It adds the benefit of being social so you can do it with other people. The game is free to download but does include in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Ibis Paint Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Ibis Paint is a painting app with a lot of fun features. The app has over 140 different brushes, including dip pens, felt tip pens, actual paint brushes, and other fun stuff. In addition, you can record yourself drawing so you have a video of how you got there. It does have layer support and you can use as many layers as your device can handle. It even has features for specific types of drawing, such as manga. You can check out the free version with the paid version going for $4.99 as an in-app purchase. It's definitely one of the more serious, in-depth drawing apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Learn How to Draw Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Learn How to Draw is a newer drawing tutorial app. As the name implies, it teaches you to how to draw. The app includes a variety of tutorials that range from beginner to advanced. They're created by famed comic book artist Will Sliney. You'll notice that the tutorials tend to focus on comic book style drawing and predominately revolve around drawing people. It's not for everybody, but it's a decent way to learn some good habits while drawing. It's also comparatively inexpensive. The developers also claim that there are new tutorials to follow almost every week. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

MediBang Paint Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY MediBang Paint is one of the better free drawing apps. Its claim to fame is its cross-platform support. You can download the app on mobile, Mac, and Windows. All three have a cloud saving feature that lets you start your work in one spot and move it to another platform. That's kind of awesome. Additionally, there is a decent number of brushes, tools for both free drawing and comics, and a variety of other fun little tools and add-ons. It's a shockingly good app for what it costs (nothing). DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PaperOne Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PaperOne is one of those drawing apps that tries to emulate real life as closely as it can. It carries the basics, such as different brush types so you can draw how you want. What makes it different is its tracing feature. You can import a photo and set it to translucent mode. From there, you can trace the original photograph. That makes it a good way to draw and also a decent way to learn. It's a lot of fun to use, especially if you're an amateur. It's free to download and you can unlock additional features with in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

RoughAnimator Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RoughAnimator is a drawing app that lets you create animations. Instead of creating a still image that you can export and share, RoughAnimator lets you create full on animations. You can draw it frame by frame and then string it together at the end to create little cartoons. It includes features to control frame rate and resolution along with some simple drawing tools as well. Finished projects can be exported as GIFs, a QuickTime video, or as an image sequence. It's $4.99 up front so we recommend you test it out before the refund period is over to see if you like it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sketchbook by Autodesk Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sketchbook by Autodesk has been around for a long time. It's been a long time favorite for artists looking for good drawing apps. Thankfully, it also comes with a decent set of features. You'll have ten preset brushes and each one can be customized. It also includes up to three layers, six blending modes, a 2500% zoom, and simulated pressure sensitivity. Those who go pro will get all of that along with over 100 more brush types, more layers, more blending options, and other tools. It's a fairly powerful app and it was also designed for serious artists. Unfortunately, it's a bit expensive so do be prepared for that. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

